Sights and Sounds Fill Del Prado for Del Prado

Photo Gallery of IMG_7892 Leti C. Stiles, of Irvine, shows off her fine art crafted on silk and canvas at ArtFest on Oct. 1 Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_7907 Jane Salafia creates her glass art by cutting and aligning the glass into a variety of patterns and designs Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_7915 John Manzoni of Laguna Beach converts his love of the ocean from surfing to photography. IMG_7931 A portrait of Jimi Hendrix lines the Del Prado sidewalk Photo: Daniel Ritz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Photos and text by Daniel Ritz

Close to 100 regional artists filled the streets of Del Prado during Dana Point’s fifth installment of ArtFest on Oct. 1. Painters, craftspeople, sculptors, jewelers, photographers and more came out to show their art at Dana Point’s premier art walk.

Live music rang from the windows and patios of restaurants such as The Shwack Beach Grill,

and Jack’s Restaurant and Bar courtesy of any one of the five featured local bands that played this year. Jack’s played host to an outdoor beer garden, where a portion of proceeds were to be donated to the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group.

For additional photos of Dana Point’s ArtFest on Oct. 1., visit this story online at www.danapointtimes.com. More information on ArtFest can be found at https://dpartfest.com/ .