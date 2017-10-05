DP Living Headlines

Sights and Sounds Fill Del Prado for Del Prado

Photos and text by Daniel Ritz

Close to 100 regional artists filled the streets of Del Prado during Dana Point’s fifth installment of ArtFest on Oct. 1. Painters, craftspeople, sculptors, jewelers, photographers and more came out to show their art at Dana Point’s premier art walk.

Live music rang from the windows and patios of restaurants such as The Shwack Beach Grill,

and Jack’s Restaurant and Bar courtesy of any one of the five featured local bands that played this year. Jack’s played host to an outdoor beer garden, where a portion of proceeds were to be donated to the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group.

For additional photos of Dana Point’s ArtFest on Oct. 1., visit this story online at www.danapointtimes.com. More information on ArtFest can be found at https://dpartfest.com/ .

