Shopping Extravaganza to Benefit Local Organizations

Dana Point Times

During the Outlets at San Clemente’s third annual Shopping Extravaganza, local organizations can benefit from shoppers.

The event will provide shoppers with exclusive discounts at the Outlets’ brand name stores and the opportunity to win prizes. Lunch, wine, beer and cocktail tastings will be provided as well as live music. Proceeds will benefit more than 30 local charities.

Shoppers can choose the ticket of their favorite charity, which will receive a $25 donation per ticket.

Some local charities include: Because I Love You (BILY), Doheny State Beach Interpretive Center, Just Like Me Foundation, OC’s Special Spokes, Pet Project Foundation and more.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7.

For more information, visit www.outletsatsanclemente.com/tickets.