Shootout for Soldiers Charity Lacrosse Event Returns to Dana Hills High

Shootout for Soldiers, a 24-hour charity lacrosse exhibition that benefits active-duty and military veterans, is returning to Dana Hills High School this weekend.

Dana Hills will serve as the nationwide event’s California venue from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12. Lacrosse teams from throughout Southern California and as far away as Las Vegas will be in attendance to compete in 24 consecutive one-hour lacrosse matches.

The event will kick off at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 with a match between veterans and active-duty military and end at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12. A Naval band and color guard will be on hand for the opening ceremonies.

The event has raised over $42,000 as of Aug. 10.

The public is invited to attend, and cost to enter is free. For more information visit www.shootoutforsoldiers.com.