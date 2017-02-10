Sheriff’s Blotter: ‘Wild Kids’ Prompt Resident to Call about Loud Music

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Monday, February 6

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 32800 Block (11:10 p.m.) A business owner requested a police patrol due to a person near the business after they closed.

VANDALISM Calle Naranja, 34500 Block (7:39 p.m.) A woman told police someone spray painted a swastika at the edge of her driveway. The woman told police she was Jewish, but said she thinks it was just a coincidence.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Golden Lantern/Dana Point Harbor Drive (4:07 p.m.) Police were called for three juveniles climbing on the waterfall. The caller said they were climbing on the edge and carving into the rock.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Doheny Park Road, 34100 Block (10:46 a.m.) Police were called for a man drinking in public.

Sunday, February 5

CITIZEN ASSIST Paseo Viento, 35400 Block (9:58 p.m.) A caller said their mother took their car keys and was hiding so they couldn’t leave.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Del Obispo Street/Stonehill Drive (9:28 p.m.) A person was seen walking into the clubhouse with a mask on. The person was described as over 18, wearing a surgical mask and carrying a skateboard, and they used an access code for entry.

DISTURBANCE Mariner Drive, 23700 Block (9:16 p.m.) Police were called for juveniles drinking in the Jacuzzi at the villas.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (7:12 p.m.) Police were called for two women in a black vehicle reportedly drinking and breaking bottles.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Granada Drive/Pacific Coast Highway (6:52 p.m.) A man was seen passed out behind the wheel with the engine running.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Del Obispo Street/Blue Sail Drive (5:53 p.m.) Police were called for two or three individuals shooting cans off the balcony with a BB gun.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Big Sur Street, 33700 Block (3:02 p.m.) A woman told police she was getting messages from a random number describing the inside of the home. She told police she was home alone and did not see anyone outside.

VANDALISM Nottingham Way, 33400 Block (12:19 p.m.) Police were called about a house being vandalized. The caller said the gate was kicked in, but they had not gone inside. The caller was unsure if the house was burglarized.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-NON INJURY Calle La Primavera/Selva Road (8:58 a.m.) A vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.

DISTURBANCE Selva Road, 34100 Block (3:27 a.m.) Police were called for three or four “car loads of wild kids.” The caller told police the kids were being loud and playing loud music.

PETTY THEFT Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (1:23 a.m.) Police were called about four juveniles who reportedly stole an 18-pack of beer, some chips and beef jerky.

Saturday, February 4

DRUNK IN PUBLIC Dana Point Harbor Drive/Island Way (11:31 p.m.) Police were called for a man who tried to get into a woman’s car while she was stopped.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Pasto Road/Valencia Place (9:20 p.m.) Police were called for a vehicle with four or five subjects inside. The caller said they were possibly doing drugs.

DISTURBANCE Mariner Drive, 23600 Block (5:42 p.m.) A caller told police they could hear glass breaking or dishes being thrown from the neighbor’s house.

DISTURBANCE Stonehill Drive, 33500 Block (3:21 p.m.) Police were called for two men skateboarding. The caller said they continued after the pastor asked them to leave.

PETTY THEFT Danabirch, 25000 Block (2:24 p.m.) One dollar was reported missing from an unlocked vehicle.

BOAT FOUND Office (1:50 p.m.) A kayak was found and brought to the station.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Tasman Bay, 23900 Block (10:48 a.m.) A man told police he was out of state, but his neighbor said there was a vehicle in his driveway. When they went to see if anyone was inside, no one was there.

BURGLARY REPORT Danabirch, 25100 Block (10:30 a.m.) A caller’s vehicle was reported being rummaged through but there was no trace of forced entry or anything missing.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE West Basin (1:26 a.m.) Two men were seen jumping the fence and were near the Dana Pride. According to the report, the men had permission to be there.

DISTURBANCE Orilla Road, 33800 Block (12:01 a.m.) Police were called for a group of juveniles that were seen plastic wrapping the caller’s vehicle, throwing things and playing ding dong ditch.

Friday, February 3

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34200 Block (7:49 p.m.) Police were called for a man who looked like he was checking door handles.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE New York Court, 0 Block (7:51 p.m.) A woman said someone was knocking on her door and when she went to look, she could only see red and yellow flashing lights.

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS La Cresta Drive, 24700 Block (11:27 a.m.) A woman told police three juveniles were carving obscenities on her front door because she asked them to move the vehicle that was blocking her driveway.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Mazo Drive, 34000 Block (1:21 a.m.) A caller told police a man may have been trying to break into a vehicle. They said they were able to scare the man away.

DISTURBANCE Camino Capistrano, 34200 Block (1:05 a.m.) A caller told police they could hear loud banging noises coming from their laundry room. They said they previously had problems before with people sleeping in there.

Thursday, February 2

DRUNK DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Street of the Amber Lantern (9:34 p.m.) A caller told police they saw a vehicle swerving all over the road.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Granada Drive, 34000 Block (8:35 p.m.) A man told police he had just woken up and felt delusional. He said he thought his landlord drugged him and stole his money.

OPEN DOOR Santa Clara Avenue, 24200 Block (8:09 p.m.) A caller told police the door to the neighbor’s house was open for eight hours. They said there were no lights on and they didn’t see or hear anything else.

BOAT ASSIST Beach Road (5:06 p.m.) A caller said their jet ski had broken down.

BOAT ASSIST East Island H Dock (3:35 p.m.) A 29-foot vessel lost power. Officials towed the boat to the shipyard.

PROPERTY FOR DESTRUCTION Christina Drive, 33200 Block (1:42 p.m.) A woman told police she found miscellaneous live rounds of ammunition inside her home.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Golden Lantern, 34500 Block (1:36 p.m.) Police were called for a man who reportedly turned on the sinks in the bathroom and flooded them.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Pacific Coast Highway/Ritz-Carlton Drive (5:14 a.m.) Police were called for a driver honking at everyone and driving erratically.