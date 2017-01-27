Sheriff’s Blotter: Tree Strikes Vehicle, Smashes Window

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Monday, January 23

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Pacific Coast Highway, 34700 Block (10:16 p.m.) Hotel employees told police that guests were having a loud party and slamming doors.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Via Verde/Dana Bluff West (9:32 p.m.) Police were called for at least two people in a vehicle who appeared to be doing drugs. The caller said they were doing stuff with a plastic bag.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-UNKNOWN INJURIES Street of the Golden Lantern/Camino del Avion (7:37 p.m.) A person was seen trapped in a silver car, which was on its side.

RECKLESS DRIVING Street of the Golden Lantern/Stonehill Drive (5:25 p.m.) A caller told police they watched a driver misjudge a turn and go up the center divider before backing up and continuing down the road.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Dana Drive, 24700 Block (4 p.m.) Police were called for a couple having sex in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

BURGLARY La Serena Drive, 33900 Block (3:55 p.m.) A caller told police they found the deadbolt on the front door of their home wasn’t locked and found women’s clothing in the closet. The caller said no one was inside the home.

WELFARE CHECK Cove Road/Street of the Green Lantern (2:36 p.m.) Police received second-hand information about two men who were dangling their feet off the cliff. The caller said it was very dangerous.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Orilla Road, 33900 Block (10:19 a.m.) Police were called for a man picking through trash cans, but the caller said they believed he was “casing the neighborhood” because he was checking out the houses “carefully.”

Sunday, January 22

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS Pacific Coast Highway/I-5 Freeway (11:14 p.m.) Police were called for a man in a yellow rain poncho “tagging” the sign in the middle of the intersection.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Golden Lantern, 32500 Block (11 p.m.) Police were called about a man and woman who came through the drive-through and “cursed at the caller” and said the “next employee to talk out will get beat up.” The caller said the employees were locked inside the restaurant.

DISTURBANCE Corniche Drive, 0 Block (10:37 p.m.) A caller told police they could hear a woman arguing and things being slammed.

RECKLESS DRIVING Dana Point Harbor Drive/Island Way (10:10 p.m.) A vehicle was seen doing donuts for 30 minutes.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Mazo Drive, 34100 Block (8:55 p.m.) A caller told police three cars pulled up to a vacant house. They said three people walked into the backyard.

PATROL CHECK El Encanto Avenue, 34000 Block (7:40 p.m.) A man told police he was not home and a woman he knows was sending him texts saying she was going to break into his house to get a couple of things she said were there.

DISTURBANCE Del Prado, 24600 Block (3:39 p.m.) Police were called for a woman who locked herself in a dressing room and did not come out. The caller said they could hear her crying inside.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Dana Point Harbor Drive/Island Way (1:51 p.m.) Park Rangers were called due to the “waterfall” overflowing.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Pacific Coast Highway, 34200 Block (12:46 p.m.) Two vans were blocking the underground parking.

KEEP THE PEACE New York Court, 0 Block (3:37 a.m.) A man told police his girlfriend took his phone from his vehicle and refused to give it back.

Saturday, January 21

GENERAL BROADCAST Camino de los Mares/Calle Naranja (5:59 p.m.) A vehicle was seen driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

OPEN DOOR Corniche Drive, 0 Block (5:34 p.m.) A caller told police their neighbor’s door was open all night and did not see the neighbor or anyone around.

CITIZEN ASSIST Street of the Park Lantern, 25100 Block (3:43 p.m.) A caller told police there were multiple juveniles at the entrance and five or six vehicles were blocking the driveway and refused to leave.

WELFARE CHECK Calle Romona/Calle del Sol (3:38 p.m.) Police were called for two men riding dirt bikes in the neighborhood and were seen with children on the bikes. The caller said no one was wearing a helmet.

BURGLARY REPORT Stonehill Drive/Selva Road (12:54 p.m.) Two vehicles parked outside the entrance to Selva Road were seen with smashed windows. The caller said no one was seen around the vehicles.

RECKLESS DRIVING Selva Road, 34000 Block (11:54 a.m.) A caller told police vehicles were drag racing.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Sea Island Drive, 32000 Block (8:27 a.m.) Police were called for a large amount of glass on the street.

TRAFFIC STOP Pacific Coast Highway/Street of the Golden Lantern (1:41 a.m.) A man admitted to drinking while in the vehicle and had an open container of beer on his lap.

Friday, January 20

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Vis Sole Street, 0 Block (10:28 p.m.) A woman told police she woke up to someone breaking into her home.

INFORMATION REPORT Via Sacramento, 26500 Block (9:56 p.m.) A man said he was sitting in his car when he was approached by three men who tried to open his door. He said there were no threats made and he locked the door before driving off.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Victoria Boulevard/Doheny Park Road (9:43 p.m.) Police were called for three men whom the caller said were trying door handles on the street.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Del Obispo Street/Stonehill Drive (8:01 p.m.) Police were called for a man trying car handles at the Circle K.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Calle Los Robles/Calle Paloma (3:04 p.m.) Police were called for a large tree that hit a sign and landed on a vehicle and a truck.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Dana Point Harbor Drive/Island Way (1:23 p.m.) A man told police a tree crashed into his car and shattered his window.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Selva Road/Dana Strand Road (1 p.m.) Police were called for multiple trash cans blowing around in the lanes.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Street of the Amber Lantern/Pacific Coast Highway (12:57 p.m.) Police were called for fencing that blew into the street.

DISTURBANCE Vis Sole Street, 0 Block (9:37 p.m.) Police were called about a 17-year-old and their dad’s girlfriend who were in a verbal argument. The girl told police the woman changed the locks and wouldn’t let her inside.