Sheriff’s Blotter: ‘Shrapnel Egg’ and Missing Pringles

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Tuesday, March 28

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Bedford Lane, 34100 Block (2:34 p.m.) A caller told police a man was taking pictures with his phone through the window of their neighbor’s house.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Blue Fin Drive, 33200 Block (2:18 p.m.) A woman told police a man came to her door and asked her what type of valuables she owned.

PETTY THEFT Selva Road, 34000 Block (9:26 a.m.) Police were called for a person seen cutting bike locks off.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Mariana Drive, 33800 Block (4:07 a.m.) A caller said they saw two men going through the caller’s friend’s vehicle. The caller said the two men didn’t take anything.

PETTY THEFT Pacific Coast Highway, 34300 Block (4:08 a.m.) A man told police someone stole his Pringles.

DISTURBANCE Selva Road/Street of the Golden Lantern (2:18 a.m.) A man told police a man took his skateboard and hit him and several cars with it.

Monday, March 27

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34300 Block (9:31 p.m.) Police were called for a woman who reportedly hit the cashier.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Shell Drive, 25700 Block (8:15 p.m.) Police were called for a driver going up and down the street for 10 minutes.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Regatta Way, 0 Block (7:59 p.m.) Two men were seen leaving the backyard of a vacant house.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Palo Alto Street/Blue Fin Drive (5:39 p.m.) Police were called for a large couch in the middle of the lane.

PETTY THEFT Pacific Coast Highway/Dana Point Harbor Drive (5:18 p.m.) A woman told police a man stole her husband’s bike. She said she and her husband saw the man with it and they took it back. The man left.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Crown Valley Parkway (5:10 p.m.) A caller told police they saw a woman put her daughter into the trunk of her car.

DISTURBANCE Beach Road/Pacific Coast Highway (2:27 p.m.) A man said he was riding his bike when people “launched” glass bottles at him. He said he couldn’t see them but thought they were in the park.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY B14 Cove (3:27 a.m.) A caller told police there was loud music from an unattended vessel.

PETTY THEFT Del Obispo Street, 33500 Block (12:02 a.m.) A caller reported their wallet was taken from their vehicle.

Sunday, March 26

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Dana Point Harbor Drive, 24900 Block (10:19 p.m.) Police were called for a woman lying on the floor in the bathroom and reportedly refusing to leave. She kept asking the caller to let her sleep there.

DISTURBANCE-FAMILY DISPUTE Mariana Drive, 33700 Block (9:49 p.m.) A woman said her son was “in a rage” and stole her car.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34700 Block (7:51 p.m.) A woman told police her boyfriend reportedly threw rocks at her and hit her with sticks.

INDECENT EXPOSURE Street of the Golden Lantern, 32500 Block (7:43 p.m.) A man was seen with his pants down, exposing himself. He was seen lying down in the driver’s seat of a vehicle while it was running.

MUNICIPAL CODE VIOLATIONS Old Golden Lantern, 34400 Block (6:33 p.m.) Police were called for multiple people letting their dogs off their leashes, as the dogs were reportedly running and jumping on other dogs.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Doheny Park Road, 34200 Block (5:42 p.m.) A caller told police they were bitten by a pit bull in front of the bar.

MUNICIPAL CODE VIOLATIONS Street of the Violet Lantern, 34000 Block (4:40 p.m.) A caller told police the residents reportedly removed a couch from their home and put it on the sidewalk before leaving it.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Doheny Place, 34700 Block (4:35 p.m.) A realtor told police a person was seen walking around the property with multiple cell phones.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Santa Fe Avenue/Las Vegas Avenue (3:30 p.m.) Police were called for three children playing on the box that operates the railroad arms.

BURGLARY REPORT Pequito Drive, 33900 Block (12:35 p.m.) A caller said their cellphone was taken from their car.

DISTURBANCE Doheny Park Road, 34100 Block (11:34 a.m.) Police were called for people playing cards on a trashcan with cardboard on top of it. The caller thought they were gambling and drinking tall beers. The caller said they call all the time and deputies just drive by the location.

Saturday, March 25

DISTURBANCE Camino Capistrano, 35100 Block (11:53 p.m.) A man told police someone threw an egg at him from a passing vehicle and that he was injured from the “egg shrapnel.”

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Doheny Park Place (10:53 p.m.) Police were called about a man who was reportedly asking people inside vehicles for a gun because he wanted to shoot someone.

DISTURBANCE Via Corvalian, 33500 Block (10:22 p.m.) Police were called for men who were drinking and left their beer cans on top of cars.

DISTURBANCE Crown Valley Parkway, 32400 Block (6:07 p.m.) A caller said their neighbor was angry because his son was playing in front of their door.

Friday, March 24

CITIZEN ASSIST Victoria Boulevard/Sepulveda Avenue (8:32 p.m.) A man told police his ex took his car without permission and crashed it into his other vehicle.

RECKLESS DRIVING Street of the Golden Lantern/Ocean Spray (8:10 p.m.) A vehicle was seen speeding in the area and almost hitting the caller’s vehicle.

DISTURBANCE Camino Del Avion/Del Obispo Street (6:02 p.m.) Police were called for eight juveniles on skateboards seen riding in traffic lanes. The caller said they were concerned for their safety.

BURGLARY Beach Road, 35600 Block (5:08 p.m.) A caller said a brick was thrown through the front glass-door window and the room was rummaged through. They said it was possible items were missing but nothing of major value was missing.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Street of the Golden Lantern, 33300 Block (5:18 p.m.) A caller complained about “loud obnoxious” music at the school.

DISTURBANCE Doheny Park Road, 34000 Block (11:26 a.m.) A man said another man urinated on his lawn and the caller wanted him removed.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Inner Channel (8:11 a.m.) Pacific Mammal Center and Sea World were called for an injured sea lion.