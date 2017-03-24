All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Wednesday, March 22

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Vista Drive West, 25800 Block (10:54 p.m.) A driver and passenger admitted to smoking marijuana and consented to have their persons and the car searched. They agreed to leave the car parked and took an Uber home.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Golden Lantern/Street of the Eastern Lantern (4:59 p.m.) Police were called for kids riding skateboards.

DRUNK DRIVING Street of the Silver Lantern/Pacific Coast Highway (3:18 p.m.) A caller said they saw a man stumbling before getting into a car and driving away.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Crown Valley Parkway, 32400 Block (10:01 a.m.) A man was seen sitting in a vehicle with a tarp over it.

TRESPASSING Domingo Avenue, 25900 Block (9:05 a.m.) A group of people were seen sitting and standing on a church’s sign and the landscaping. When asked to leave, they complied.

Tuesday, March 21

INDECENT EXPOSURE Pacific Coast Highway/Coast Highway (5:28 p.m.) Police were called for a man peeing on the wall.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Violet Lantern, 34000 Block (4:01 p.m.) A caller said she saw a woman push an older man down the stairs.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Camino Del Avion/Street of the Golden Lantern (3:51 p.m.) A caller said they saw a man put items into different trash cans and that he was seen looking into vehicle windows the night prior.

DISTURBANCE Doheny Park Plaza/Pacific Coast Highway (1:20 p.m.) A woman said a man threw a bottle at her head.

RECKLESS DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Niguel Road (5:24 a.m.) A driver was seen going southbound in the northbound lanes.

Monday, March 20

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Staysail Drive, 25200 Block (10:32 p.m.) A caller told police they believed people were doing drugs in a vehicle because people continuously walked to and from the vehicle.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Calle Naranja/Calle Juanita (7:42 p.m.) Police were called for a man with a ladder at the west end of the park.

DISTURBANCE Doheny Park Road, 34100 Block (6:24 p.m.) Police were called for 15 men reportedly drinking alcohol.

Sunday, March 19

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Silver Lantern, 33800 Block (11:44 p.m.) A caller told police they could see two people in the bushes.

HIT-AND-RUN PARKED CAR Calle Naranja, 34500 Block (8:34 p.m.) Police were called after a vehicle knocked the side mirror off the caller’s vehicle.

PETTY THEFT Cheltam Way, 33400 Block (8:32 p.m.) A woman told police she set her purse down next to her car in the driveway and a man grabbed it and ran.

DISTURBANCE Via Verde, 34400 Block (5:02 p.m.) Police were called twice for a man outside the home allegedly threatening everyone inside. Earlier, police were called because the man reportedly had a knife.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Seth Circle, 24600 Block (3:47 p.m.) A caller told police their neighbor’s window was broken, and they could hear someone inside breaking things.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Ritz-Carlton Drive (11:33 a.m.) A caller told police their daughter found a bag with white powder inside it near the restrooms.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Marina Vista Drive, 33200 Block (6:41 a.m.) Police were called for a juvenile that seemed disoriented. The caller said they asked to come inside.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Via Bella, 27300 Block (4:52 a.m.) A caller said they were detaining a juvenile who was allegedly trying to break into their car.

Saturday, March 18

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Blue Fin Drive, 33200 Block (8:38 p.m.) A caller told police someone stole drinks out of their cooler and they have it on camera.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34300 Block (4:48 p.m.) A man and woman reportedly locked themselves in a bathroom and refused to exit.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Doheny Place, 34700 Block (3:23 p.m.) A woman told police a man walked up to her backyard and asked if she wanted him to paint her street address on the curb. The woman said she did not appreciate him walking toward her backyard area.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Golden Lantern, 33200 Block (1:14 p.m.) A man told police another man tried to run him off the road.

HIT-AND-RUN FELONY Doheny Park Road, 34100 Block (12:46 p.m.) A caller told police after consuming five beers, their feet were driven over by an unknown type of vehicle on private property. The caller said they went to the ER and had a broken ankle.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34600 Block (12:27 p.m.) A guest told police he believes the resort staff were plotting to murder another staff member. The caller would not tell staff how he knows the information.

Friday, March 17

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Del Obispo Street/Stonehill Drive (10:02 p.m.) Police were called for people living out of an RV, and a German Shepherd was seen tied up to the front of the vehicle and was reportedly lunging at people.

RECKLESS DRIVING Selva Road/Pacific Coast Highway (9:30 p.m.) A driver was seen racing and had been seen driving back and forth for a while.

DISTURBANCE Island Way/Dana Drive (5:48 p.m.) A caller said three skateboarders were impeding traffic.

DISTURBANCE Danapine, 32900 Block (5:18 p.m.) A caller told police two people on bikes were in the canyon behind the caller’s home, and when they asked them to leave, they reportedly threatened the caller.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Bridgeport Street, 0 Block (9:18 a.m.) A caller said a man knocked on their window and door. The caller said they didn’t know who they were but the man said he was a neighbor.

Thursday, March 16

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Golden Lantern, 34500 Block (11:21 p.m.) Police were called for a man reportedly trying door handles at businesses.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Camino Capistrano, 34400 Block (6:58 p.m.) Animal Control was called for a pit bull that reportedly bit another dog that was barking at people.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 33300 block (11:47 a.m.) Police were called for a man approaching people near the restrooms and yelling. The caller said he had a small tree branch and acted like he was going to stab people.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (9:49 a.m.) A caller told police a man walked up to them while sharpening a stick and reportedly told them to leave.