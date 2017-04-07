Sheriff’s Blotter: Police Called to Break up Party

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Tuesday, April 4

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Victoria Boulevard, 25800 Block (4:35 p.m.) Police were called for a man reportedly looking into vehicles.

DISTURBANCE Saint Francis Court, 0 Block (1:24 p.m.) A caller told police a male and female juvenile were in an argument at the community pool. They said the boy was punching a sign and hitting his head.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Camino Del Avion/Street of the Golden Lantern (9:54 a.m.) Police were called for a dog locked inside of a vehicle and was heard barking for more than an hour. The caller said there were keys in the front seat but they did not see anyone.

PETTY THEFT Doheny Park Plaza/Pacific Coast Highway (9:39 a.m.) A man reportedly stole items from the store before leaving in a vehicle.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Pacific Coast Highway/Crown Valley Parkway (7:49 a.m.) A small barrel and other debris were in the traffic lanes.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Ocean Ridge/Ocean Spray (3:36 a.m.) Police were called for a car traveling with its lights off at a slow speed. The caller said it passed by twice.

Monday, April 3

TRAFFIC HAZARD Lantern Hill Drive, 24300 Block (3:52 p.m.) A caller told police two juveniles were tossing a football over vehicles as they passed by.

GENERAL BROADCAST Street of the Golden Lantern/Ocean Spray (1:34 p.m.) A man said a woman almost hit him as he walked through the parking lot.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 32900 Block (9:37 a.m.) A woman said a man came up to her and said he was a danger to himself and gave her his ID.

BAY POLLUTION N-10 East Cove (10:02 a.m.) Oil on the water was spotted near a slip.

DISTURBANCE Del Obispo Street, 34000 Block (10 a.m.) Police were called for a man naked in the bathroom, who was heard screaming.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Calle Rosita, 34600 Block (3:33 a.m.) A caller told police someone was in the garage. The caller and their roommate said they locked themselves into the room and others were asleep in their rooms.

Sunday, April 2

RECKLESS DRIVING Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (8:59 p.m.) Police were called for several vehicles racing.

DRUNK IN PUBLIC La Cresta Drive/Alcazar Drive (7:40 p.m.) A caller told police a man was sitting on the curb and was drunk. They said they were concerned he was going to walk into traffic.

PETTY THEFT Victoria Boulevard/Doheny Park Road (5:48 p.m.) The caller said a Sailor Jerry’s bottle of rum was taken.

WELFARE CHECK Salt Creek (5:10 p.m.) Lifeguards were requested to check on a boat going in circles with people jumping off of it.

CITIZEN ASSIST Coral Reach Street, 33400 Block (4:58 p.m.) A man told police his neighbor’s put out “kids playing” signs in the street and was upset because he would have to move them to back out of his driveway.

BOAT OVER Harbor Entrance (4:36 p.m.) Harbor Patrol was called for an overturned vessel, which put three people in the water.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Copper Lantern/Del Prado (3:20 p.m.) A caller told police there was a new baby carriage and found it odd it was just sitting there.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Eastwind Drive/Sunridge Drive (2:57 p.m.) A caller told police two men were going door to door and were possibly soliciting, which is not allowed in the neighborhood.

VANDALISM Street of the Silver Lantern, 34000 Block (1:20 p.m.) The caller said their vehicle might be vandalized and said the suspect is the neighbor.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Street of the Silver Lantern, 34000 Block (7:18 a.m.) A caller said they found a man inside their car. They said he got out and started walking toward Pacific Coast Highway.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY East Basin Cove Side B Dock Slip 14 (1:02 a.m.) Police were called for loud music coming from a boat.

Saturday, April 1

RECKLESS DRIVING Selva Road/Dana Strand Road (8:32 p.m.) Police were called for a vehicle street racing.

DISTURBANCE Benjamin Circle, 24500 Block (7:54 p.m.) A caller told police four men showed up to a party the owner was holding for over 30 kids. They said they knew the kids but were not invited and then a girl at the party pushed one of them before punching him in the stomach. The men reportedly became angry and punched a house window and broke it. The caller requested police to help keep the peace.

CITIZEN ASSIST Via Sacramento, 26500 Block (6:27 p.m.) A woman told police an unknown man sent a picture of his genital area to her 11-year-old daughter.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Danacoral, 25100 Block (6:16 p.m.) A caller told police two men offered the caller’s 10-year-old daughter candy from a bucket.

BOAT TOW Fisherman’s Wharf (4:43 p.m.) A disabled Jetski was towed to a launch ramp.

BOAT ASSIST Fuel Dock (4:21 p.m.) A boat was spotted up on the rocks and the caller said it didn’t look like they knew how to control their boat.

VANDALISM Pacific Coast Highway, 32800 Block (1:15 p.m.) Police were called for a woman who reportedly poured transmission fluid on the caller’s golf cart.

RECKLESS DRIVING Street of the Golden Lantern, 33300 Block (10:38 a.m.) Police were called for a vehicle doing donuts in the school lot and reportedly driving over 100 mph.

TRESPASSING Domingo Avenue, 25900 Block (10:17 a.m.) A caller said five people were sitting on a planter and damaging the property.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE Camino Capistrano, 34800 Block (6:36 a.m.) A caller said they saw a vehicle with “extensive” damage to the front end. They said they saw a man get out and leave in a possible Uber.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Timothy Drive, 24300 Block (3:43 a.m.) A caller told police they saw a man looking around the residence with a flashlight.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-INJURIES Monarch Bay Drive, 0 Block (1:44 a.m.) A driver hit a light pole.

Friday, March 31

DISTURBANCE Doheny Park Road/Domingo Avenue (11:24 p.m.) A caller told police a man and a women were in a physical fight and the man may have hit the woman with a skateboard.

GENERAL BROADCAST Stonehill Drive/Selva Road (7:28 p.m.) A driver was seen weaving in and out of lanes and driving slow.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Sepulveda Avenue/Domingo Avenue (7:27 p.m.) OCFA was called to assist after police were told about a man and woman standing near an open fire and possibly doing inappropriate things.