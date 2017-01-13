All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Monday, January 9

PROWLER La Serena Drive, 34000 Block (11:17 p.m.) Police were called for a man walking around the area carrying an unknown type of bag.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Camino Del Avion/Niguel Road (10:37 p.m.) A man told police a vehicle followed him from the freeway and then parked behind him in the dark. He told police he didn’t know the type of vehicle.

RECKLESS DRIVING Dana Point Harbor Drive/Street of the Golden Lantern (5:27 p.m.) Police were called for a man driving aggressively. The caller said he was cussing and laying on the horn because the caller took too long at the green light.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Astoria Street, 33200 Block (3:03 p.m.) A caller told police someone broke into their vehicle.

TRESPASSING Ritz-Carlton Drive, 0 Block (11:37 a.m.) Police were called about a person who hopped the fence onto the property.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34300 Block (10:49 a.m.) Police were called about a customer who was in the bathroom for more than 30 minutes and would not come out.

PETTY THEFT Palo Alto Street, 33100 Block (8:53 a.m.) A caller told police hand tools were taken from their garage on Saturday night and that they believe their neighbor did it.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pompeii Drive, 23200 Block (8:21 a.m.) A woman told police someone was knocking on her windows and believed it to be her husband. She told police she didn’t see him and that there is “almost” a restraining order against him.

PETTY THEFT Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (3:17 a.m.) Two juveniles ran out of the store with chips and candy.

Sunday, January 8

VANDALISM REPORT Sea Terrace Street, 0 Block (7:46 p.m.) An employee told police someone put soap in the Jacuzzi.

BAY POLLUTION East Basin/Dock Cove (1:21 p.m.) A caller said people were sanding a boat and polluting the bay.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-NON INJURY Colegio Drive, 33800 Block (1:04 p.m.) Police were called about a person who backed into the company truck and left. The caller said when they returned they refused to exchange information.

DRUNK IN CAR Domingo Avenue, 25900 Block (11:09 a.m.) A man was seen hitting a parked car several times before parking his own vehicle.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Scotty’s Cove Drive, 33600 Block (5:29 a.m.) Police were called about a man looking into the caller’s window as well as the neighbor’s house.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY La Serena Drive, 34100 Block (2:14 a.m.) Police were called for people making noise in the front parking lot; the caller said they were playing loud music from a vehicle.

Saturday, January 7

RECKLESS DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Ritz-Carlton Drive (6:06 p.m.) A caller told police a driver was doing donuts and almost hit a vehicle.

INJURED ANIMAL Office (4:37 p.m.) Officers received third-hand information about a bird on the rocks near the office with a line wrapped around it.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Granada Drive, 33800 Block (4:13 p.m.) A caller told police the caretaker said a former tenant and “his goon” were on the property.

CITIZEN ASSIST Calle Rosita, 34600 Block (3:33 p.m.) A woman said construction was going on in her neighborhood and something fell out of the trucks and damaged her car. She said she asked them for insurance and they refused.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE South Coast Highway/Pacific Coast Highway (1:15 p.m.) Police were called for a man throwing items off the side of the road.

RECKLESS DRIVING Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (10:30 a.m.) Police were called for a driver “driving reckless” in the area.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Ocean Institute (4:12 a.m.) A caller told police four teenagers jumped the fence and boarded a Tall Ship. A unit responded and said the girls were playing Pokemon Go and not on the boat.

SHOTS HEARD-NO SUPSECT INFORMATION Crown Valley Parkway, 34200 Block (12:18 a.m.) A caller said they heard what sounded like two gunshots in the area near the leasing office.

Friday, January 6

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Doheny Park Road/Las Vegas Avenue (10:55 p.m.) A man was seen digging up a detour sign.

DRUNK IN PUBLIC Alcazar Drive, 33800 Block (10:18 p.m.) Two men were seen smashing bottles in the street and “appeared drunk.”

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Calle Paloma, 34500 Block (5:43 p.m.) Police were called for a man on a bike checking door handles.

TERRORIST THREATS Street of the Golden Lantern, 33200 Block (2:21 p.m.) A woman told police her husband threatened to kill her two months ago.

DISTURBANCE Dana Point Yacht Club (1:57 p.m.) Police were called for a person who was allegedly purposefully trying to hit passengers with their cast.

MUNICIPAL CODE VIOLATIONS La Plaza/Street of the Golden Lantern (1:49 p.m.) Four skateboarders were skating at La Plaza Park in a no skateboarding zone.

RECKLESS DRIVING Palisades Drive/Pacific Coast Highway (1:04 p.m.) Police were called about a man texting while driving. The caller said he was going in and out of lanes.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Chula Vista Avenue, 33600 Block (12:30 p.m.) Police were called about people having sex in a vehicle.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Golden Lantern/Pacific Coast Highway (11:27 a.m.) A man was seen throwing his hands in the air and “acting irrational.”

DISTURBANCE Street of the Blue Lantern, 34200 Block (8:30 a.m.) A man was arrested after allegedly going through the trash. When he was asked to put the trash away, the man became “aggressive.” The caller told police he spit into his face and jabbed him in the throat while grabbing his collar.

VANDALISM Street of the Golden Lantern, 33800 Block (6:50 a.m.) A caller told police the mailbox mount on the pole was bent; they said it could have been from someone bumping into it.

DISTURBANCE Jeremiah Drive, 24600 Block (2:03 a.m.) Four or five juveniles were involved in a physical fight.

Thursday, January 5

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Calle Verano, 26700 Block (10:38 p.m.) A woman told police she could hear a dog crying; she was concerned something may have happened to the residents.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (8:45 p.m.) Police were called for a man behind a residence. The caller said they were concerned because he doesn’t belong back there and he may have been drinking.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Del Obispo Street/Stonehill Drive (2:22 p.m.) Police were called for a tree leaning “more than usual.” The caller said they were concerned it would fall in traffic lanes.