All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Monday, April 17

GRAND THEFT Calle Fortuna, 34700 Block (9:29 a.m.) An engagement ring was reported missing.

TRAFFIC HAZARD El Encanto Avenue, 34000 Block (9:10 a.m.) Police were called for a skateboard ramp in front of the location. The caller was concerned the street would not get cleaned because of the ramp.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Del Obispo Street, 33500 Block (12:07 a.m.) Police were called for a vehicle that may have been unoccupied. The woman who called said she saw a poster that stated, “If you see something, say something.” When asked what was suspicious, she said she felt that suspects leave vehicles behind before they commit a crime.

Sunday, April 16

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Sea Island Drive, 32500 Block (9:46 p.m.) A woman said her garage alarm went off and she saw a man running up the hill.

DISTURBANCE Del Obispo Street/Pacific Coast Highway (7:08 p.m.) Police were called for five people who reportedly jumped the fence into a construction site and were breaking things.

DISTURBANCE Elisa Drive, 33100 Block (5:27 p.m.) A caller told police they heard children screaming and banging.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Golden Lantern, 34600 Block (12:59 p.m.) A caller told police a juvenile was skateboarding down the long staircase and almost ran into people.

DISTURBANCE Quail Run, 25600 Block (10:47 a.m.) A caller told police a man was working on a vehicle and they believed he was running a business. They said the vehicles he works on are not registered to the location.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Eastwind Drive, 25600 Block (7:29 a.m.) A woman told police she woke up and went downstairs to see the front door open and paperwork was missing even though she lives alone.

Saturday, April 15

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE El Encanto Avenue, 33700 Block (10:23 p.m.) A caller told police a man kept banging on their door and then would run away. They believe the man was waiting for them to open the door.

DISTURBANCE Sand Piper Lane, 100 Block (9:31 p.m.) Police were called for juvenile skateboarders who reportedly were being loud and yelling at vehicles passing by. The caller said then one of the girl’s moms asked them to quiet down, the girl yelled back and cursed at her.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Mesa Vista Drive, 33200 Block (6:12 p.m.) A caller told police a woman rang their doorbell but thought it was strange because she was singing and talking.

PETTY THEFT Monarch Beach Resort, 0 Block (6:09 p.m.) A caller reported a cell phone missing from their vehicle.

GRAND THEFT Monarch Bay Drive, 0 Block (4:16 p.m.) A woman reported her wedding ring missing from the home.

PETTY THEFT Pacific Coast Highway, 34300 Block (9:52 a.m.) A caller told police a woman was seen selecting an item and attempted to conceal it and remove the sensor. The woman walked out of the business and was confronted by an employee. The caller said they got the item back and the woman left.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Orilla Road, 33800 Block (9:28 a.m.) A caller told police there was a man in their vehicle but they didn’t know him.