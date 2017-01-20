Sheriff’s Blotter: Men Throw Items onto Freeway, Kids Throw Bricks at Car

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Tuesday, January 17

TRESPASSING Via Canon, 26300 Block (11:03 p.m.) A caller told police their son’s friend’s mother entered their home without permission looking for her daughter. The caller said they were upset she entered the home uninvited.

DISTURBANCE Cheltam Way, 33400 Block (9:05 p.m.) A caller said new neighbors were moving in and they didn’t like the noise they were making walking up and down the stairs.

DISTURBANCE-AUTO INVOLVED Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (6:02 p.m.) Police were called for several vehicles doing donuts in the area and being loud.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Street of the Golden Lantern/Acapulco Drive (10:15 a.m.) Animal Control was called about a medium-sized brown dog running in traffic lanes.

PETTY THEFT Ritz Cove Drive, 0 Block (8:21 a.m.) A man told police he let a woman stay in his room and later saw half his wallet was missing.

Monday, January 16

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Via California/Via Lopez (9:12 p.m.) The caller told police they were following two juveniles on bikes who threw a brick at the caller’s vehicle. The caller said they believed the kids were breaking into vehicles.

HIT-AND-RUN Niguel Road/Monarch Beach Road (5:09 p.m.) A man said another driver backed into him at a red light.

DISTURBANCE Camino Las Ramblas/I-5 Freeway (2:56 p.m.) Police were called for three men on the overpass throwing things onto the freeway.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Blue Lantern/Pacific Coast Highway (2:39 p.m.) Police were called for juveniles skateboarding without helmets on the major streets.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Brookview, 0 Block (2:03 p.m.) A caller told police the upstairs neighbors was not home but heard banging and a man yelling. They said one of the windows was broken.

BOAT ASSIST West Anchorage (11:49 a.m.) A man called and said he needed assistance getting out of the anchorage because another vessel anchored very close to him.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Camino Capistrano, 34200 Block (8:38 a.m.) A woman told police a man was standing in the area and staring at a tree. She said it made her feel too uncomfortable to get out of the vehicle and go to work.

Sunday, January 15

DISTURBANCE Via Sacramento, 26400 Block (7:20 p.m.) Police were called for a group of teenagers skateboarding around a white truck and smoking marijuana.

RECKLESS DRIVING Camino del Avion/Ocean Ranch (5:10 p.m.) Police were called for an elderly man driving a golf cart without any lights on. The caller said they thought he would get hit.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (4:49 p.m.) A caller told police a man tried to get a young girl into his vehicle by “picking her up.” The caller said they were able to get the little girl and drove her to the location but the man was outside.

DISTURBANCE Crown Valley Parkway/Monarch Bay Plaza (1:31 p.m.) Police were called for a man with two pit bulls tied to a tree.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Street of the Amber Lantern, 34000 Block (1:14 p.m.) A caller said a band was playing music inside a nearby garage.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Camino Capistrano, 34900 Block (12:35 p.m.) Police were called for a person dressed in a Star Wars uniform and pointing a fake gun at people. The caller said people in the park were uncomfortable.

DISTURBANCE Del Obispo Street, 34000 Block (11:20 a.m.) A caller told police there were kids playing soccer on the tennis courts, which is only for tennis.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Street of the Golden Lantern/Dana Point Harbor Drive (9:21 a.m.) A caller said the light was stuck on green.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Street of the Golden Lantern/Dana Point Harbor Drive (7:53 a.m.) The light was reported to be flashing red all four ways.

PETTY THEFT Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (12:47 a.m.) Kids reportedly stole $15 in potato chips.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Embarcadero Place, 34500 Block (12:19 a.m.) Police were called for a person allegedly breaking into a boat.

PATROL CHECK Camino Capistrano, 35400 Block (12:03 a.m.) A woman said someone rang her doorbell and it made her afraid. She requested a patrol check of the area.

Saturday, January 14

RECKLESS DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Crown Valley Parkway (9:57 p.m.) A gray sedan was seen swerving, driving in the bike lanes and making illegal U-turns.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Ocean Hill Drive/Sea Bright Drive (9:53 p.m.) Police were called for a vehicle full of people that the caller believed to be “up to no good.” The caller couldn’t provide a description of vehicles other than it was a sedan.

DRUNK DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Palisades Drive (8:15 p.m.) A caller told police a driver kept falling down and was unable to stand on his own. The caller said he crawled into the drivers seat after “struggling” to get into the vehicle for 15 minutes.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Camino Las Ramblas/I-5 Freeway (12:16 p.m.) Police were called for a large hole in the street with no cones around it.

DISTURBANCE-AUTO INVOLVED Granada Drive/Selva Roads (10:15 a.m.) Police were called for a car alarm going off all night.

DISTURBANCE-MECHANICAL Calle Juanita/Calle Real (9:04 a.m.) A caller told police loud tree trimers could be heard for the past two Saturdays.

PETTY THEFT Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (1:01 a.m.) Police were called for a 17 or 18-year-old who ran out of the store with an 18 pack of Budweiser.

Friday, January 13

RECKLESS DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Ritz-Carlton Drive (9:37 p.m.) Police were called for multiple vehicles doing donuts in the area.

PETTY THEFT Calle Hermosa, 26880 Block (2:25 p.m.) A car was opened and several items were taken from the vehicle. The report states the car was unlocked and the total estimated loss is $1,380.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Crown Valley Parkway (12:11 p.m.) A man told police he was threatened by his pharmacist.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Golden Lantern/Camino del Avion (10:43 a.m.) Police were called for a man screaming and throwing things at passing vehicles.

DRUNK DRIVING Colegio Drive/San Marino Place (11:35 p.m.) Police were called for a vehicle seen swerving all over the road.

HIT-AND-RUN Sea Island Drive/Crown Valley Parkway (10:12 p.m.) A driver told police another vehicle rear ended him before taking off.