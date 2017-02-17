All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Monday, February 13

BRANDISHING A WEAPON Pacific Coast Highway, 34200 Block (11:15 p.m.) A man reportedly pulled a knife on a customer.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Monarch Bay Plaza, 0 Block (10:01 p.m.) Police were called for a woman reportedly trying to steal Champagne by stuffing the bottles into bags. The woman was stopped and escorted out of the store.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34300 Block (6:29 p.m.) Police were told a man poured gasoline in the bathroom.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-NON INJURY Via California/Via Canon (12:05 p.m.) A vehicle struck a pole.

RECKLESS DRIVING Galleon Way/Cortes Drive (5:23 a.m.) A vehicle was seen speeding up and down the street.

Sunday, February 12

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Del Obispo Street (10:16 p.m.) Police were called for two men reportedly trying to get into the old hotel.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Street of the Golden Lantern, 34400 Block (6:46 p.m.) Police were called for a vehicle that was seen parked for more than three hours with its lights on and the engine running. The caller said there was a cellphone on the front seat.

PETTY THEFT Brideport Street, 0 Block (5:12 p.m.) A caller said a person jumped onto their porch and took their bike.

Saturday, February 11

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Street of the Blue Lantern, 34300 Block (11:17 p.m.) Police were called for a man playing loud music in his car and was seen throwing a beer can out of the window.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34300 Block (8:32 p.m.) A man said he was not happy with the wash and demanded his money back. The caller said he was yelling at them and other customers.

RECKLESS DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (7:08 p.m.) Police were called for a driver who almost crashed three times while trying to get out of a parking spot. The caller said when they asked if the driver needed help, they could smell alcohol.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Street of the Copper Lantern, 33800 Block (1:25 p.m.) A woman said a man approached her and her neighbor dressed in a fireman’s uniform and said he needed to inspect the fire alarms. The woman didn’t let the man in and was requesting for units to make contact and take a report.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE La Cresta Drive/El Encanto Avenue (11:20 a.m.) A caller said they were following a woman who was walking down the street naked. The caller reportedly tried to give her a sweatshirt to cover up with.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-NON INJURY Pacific Coast Highway/Street of the Golden Lantern (1:19 a.m.) A vehicle struck a tree.

Friday, February 10

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Via Sacramento, 26400 Block (11:37 p.m.) Police were called for a large group of people, possibly teens, loitering at the school.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Puerto Place/Dana Point Harbor Drive (10:21 p.m.) Police were called for a driver driving around with a tool box in the back. The caller said he was driving recklessly and then stopped and parked in the middle of the street.