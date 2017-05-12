Tuesday, May 9

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS Street of the Golden Lantern, 33900 Block (5:17 p.m.) Police were called for graffiti on the slide, walls and other property.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Beach Road (1:39 p.m.) Police were called for a man that was seen throwing rocks at houses and passing vehicles.

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS Del Obispo Street, 34200 Block (1:57 p.m.) A man reportedly tore the door off the bathroom stall.

PETTY THEFT Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (11:55 a.m.) A man reportedly put a long-sleeved shirt on under his hoodie and left the store.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Street of the Violet Lantern (9:39 a.m.) A rollup garage door was broken, and the caller said someone grabbed something from the garage and ran. The caller said there were three other people near the property but was unsure if they were the homeowners.

DISTURBANCE Camino Capistrano, 34700 Block (9:10 a.m.) A caller said a tenant at the house was throwing paint cans at the caller.

DISTURBANCE Domingo Avenue, 25900 Block (8:19 a.m.) Three people were sitting on the church sign and when asked to leave, they refused.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Crown Valley Parkway, 32800 Block (8:13 a.m.) A caller told police the screen was off the window and wasn’t sure if anyone was inside.

Monday, May 8

PROPERTY FOR DESTRUCTION Street of the Amber Lantern, 34100 Block (9:51 p.m.) A woman told police that people were in her open garage doing drugs. The woman said they ran away but left the baggie and wanted deputies to pick it up.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Del Obispo Street (7:48 p.m.) Police were called for a man seen holding a cup and stumbling into traffic.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Ocean Hill Drive, 33400 Block (7:03 p.m.) A caller told police there was a man wearing a “K9” polo shirt and was reportedly passing himself as a K9 officer with his dog off the leash.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Via Orvieto, 22800 Block (7:02 p.m.) A woman told police she heard a loud boom, possibly from a cannon. She told police this was the second night in a row the noise occurred.

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS Del Obispo Street/Dana Point Harbor Drive (3:06 p.m.) A caller told police they saw a man throw a rock at the window and smash it.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Via Verde/Dana Bluff West (10:13 a.m.) Police were called for a group of men who reportedly were seen passing around a joint.

Sunday, May 7

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Mariner Drive, 23700 Block (11:36 p.m.) People were reportedly being “loud and obnoxious.”

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS Crown Valley Parkway, 32400 Block (8:23 p.m.) A caller told police someone slashed four tires and walked through the complex.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-NON INJURY Street of the Golden Lantern/Camino del Avion (5:23 p.m.) Two vehicles were involved in an accident and the drivers were reportedly in an argument.

RECKLESS DRIVING Camino El Molino, 34300 Block (2:10 p.m.) Police were called for a man riding an ATV up and down the street.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Park Lantern, 25100 Block (8:24 a.m.) Police were called for a man who reportedly exposed himself.

Saturday, May 6

DISTURBANCE Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (3:25 p.m.) Police were called for skateboarders going across tables and stairs. The caller said people had to move out of the way because they were recording it.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Silver Lantern, 33700 Block (3:25 p.m.) A woman told police her neighbors kept jumping on her roof.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE Calle Portola, 34300 Block (1:24 p.m.) A woman was seen throwing a bike from her vehicle.

GRAND THEFT Mariner Drive, 23600 Block (2:24 p.m.) A woman told police she saw a man take her outdoor table and walk into the building next door.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Golden Lantern, 32500 Block (11:57 am.) A caller told police a family was panhandling in front of the store and wanted them to move because it was “starting to feel like Tijuana.”

Friday, May 5

PETTY THEFT Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (8:34 p.m.) Police were told two people took a bottle of wine and then stood in front of the business.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Del Obispo Street/Stonehill Drive (2:32 p.m.) A caller told police a dog was inside of a vehicle and looked distressed.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE Scenic Drive, 34500 Block (9:07 a.m.) An older vehicle with all the doors open was seen in the area with a jacket and shoes on top.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Robles Drive, 33800 Block (2:03 a.m.) A caller said her friend was awakened by noises, and someone was reportedly trying to break into her vehicle. She said the screen at the downstairs neighbor’s window was off and they were possibly trying to break into the house.

Thursday, May 4

RECKLESS DRIVING Village Road/Cambridge Road (10:37 p.m.) A driver was seen driving at a high rate of speed through the neighborhood.

DISTURBANCE Del Obispo Street, 34000 Block (10:03 p.m.) People were seen playing basketball after hours.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE Via Verde/Dana Bluff West (8:32 p.m.) Police were called for two vehicles parked at the end of the street. The caller said there was possible drug activity occurring, but when deputies responded they said there was no illegal or criminal activity.

DISTURBANCE Regatta Way, 0 Block (8:08 p.m.) Police were called for a man that was heard screaming, yelling and continuously entering the bathroom.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Ritz-Carlton Drive (7:52 p.m.) A caller told police a man was watching the sunset and looked at that caller in a frightening way.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-UNKNOWN INJURIES Street of the Silver Lantern/Pacific Coast Highway (6:26 p.m.) A vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in an accident. The Orange County Fire Authority was called.

PETTY THEFT Ritz-Carlton Drive, 0 Block (6:18 p.m.) The report was taken from the loading dock.

BURGLARY Seastar Court, 0 Block (1:59 p.m.) A caller told police they noticed cash, jewelry and electronics were missing from their bedroom when they returned from vacation, but it didn’t look like there was forced entry.