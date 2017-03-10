Monday, March 6

DISTURBANCE Street of the Silver Lantern, 33800 Block (9:12 p.m.) People were working on vehicles in the driveway and playing loud music.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Dana Strand Road, 34000 Block (5:35 p.m.) Police were called for two people and a dog in a gold van. The caller said they believed there was drug activity occurring due to the number of people coming and going from the van.

DRUNK DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Beach Road (5:22 p.m.) A driver was seen swerving and almost causing collisions with oncoming traffic.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Sea Bright Drive, 33200 Block (4:49 p.m.) A caller told police when they entered their home, they found it had been ransacked. The caller was unsure if anyone was inside.

RECKLESS DRIVING Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (3:52 p.m.) A caller told police several vehicles were racing and doing donuts in the lot.

Sunday, March 5

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34700 Block (7:24 p.m.) A man staying in a room told the business’s front desk operator that a woman staying in another room left drugs in his room and that she was making threats to have someone beat him up.

DISTURBANCE Calle Los Robles, 34500 Block (5:24 p.m.) A woman told police her “estranged husband” threw food at her.

DISTURBANCE La Plaza, 34100 Block (4:56 p.m.) A group of five men were reportedly about to get into a fight. The caller said two men were holding one back.

PETTY THEFT Street of the Golden Lantern, 32500 Block (2:48 p.m.) Police were called for a man reportedly taking five boxes of Mucinex and stuffing them into his pants.

PETTY THEFT Cortina, 0 Block (12:59 p.m.) A woman told police her computer was taken, and she believed it was another employee who took it.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Selva Road/Dana Strand Road (12:26 p.m.) Two younger men were seen hopping the fence into the Headlands area. The caller said they believed another group hopped the fence earlier and may still be there.

RECKLESS DRIVING Del Obispo Street/Stonehill Drive (11:12 a.m.) A caller told police a driver pulled into the lot after driving on the wrong side of the road.

DRUNK DRIVING La Plaza, 34100 Block (1:53 a.m.) Police were called for a man seen falling down while trying to get into his vehicle.

Saturday, March 4

RECKLESS DRIVING Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (10:42 p.m.) One or two vehicles were heard racing in the lot.

VANDALISM Quail Run, 25600 Block (7:52 p.m.) A woman told police her window was vandalized.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Golden Lantern, 34600 Block (7:25 p.m.) A man told police a woman knocked on his car door as he was about to exit the lot and said she was going to die that night. She then threw up in front of his car and asked if he could charge her phone.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Del Prado/Street of the Golden Lantern (3:26 p.m.) Police were called for a medium-sized dog walking in the traffic lanes. The caller was concerned the dog would get hit.