All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Monday, May 22

PETTY THEFT Crown Valley Parkway/Pacific Coast Highway (9:01 p.m.) A caller told police they believed someone was attempting to steal but didn’t explain further.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT Pacific Coast Highway/Street of the Golden Lantern (7:56 p.m.) Two vehicles were involved in an accident.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (4:41 p.m.) A woman was seen smoking something out of a glass pipe.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Mariner Drive, 23700 Block (4:05 p.m.) The caller told police they could hear a growling noise.

GENERAL BROADCAST Street of the Golden Lantern/Stonehill Drive (3:35 p.m.) A caller told police juveniles were throwing trash and water balloons at people on the street.

RECKLESS DRIVING Shoreline Drive/Coast Highway (11:04 a.m.) A dump truck driver was reportedly making illegal U-turns all day.

DISTURBANCE Alcazar Drive/La Paz Avenue (9:27 a.m.) Two people were seen digging through the trash.

PETTY THEFT Jeremiah Drive, 24500 Block (8:08 a.m.) A caller told police they found a shopping bag with a vehicle registration card inside.

Sunday, May 21

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT Camino del Avion, 32700 Block (9:57 p.m.) Two vehicles were involved in an accident.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Dana Strand Road/Selva Road (8:18 p.m.) A caller told police there were people in 12 vehicles partying and possibly doing drugs.

DRUNK IN CAR Dana Drive, 25000 Block (7:54 p.m.) Police were called for a person in a vehicle who may have been drunk getting ready to leave the area.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Dana Drive, 25000 Block (7:27 p.m.) A man was seen riding a bike the area and looking into vehicles.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Vista de Dons, 25700 Block (6:38 p.m.) A man was reportedly acting strange and was attempting to get into the backyard of the location given.

DRUNK DRIVING Via Espinoza/Via Sacramento (5:50 p.m.) A driver was seen driving in the opposite lanes of traffic at a high speed of rate. The caller said they almost hit parked vehicles.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Crown Valley Parkway (2:32 p.m.) A woman was seen under a stop sign reportedly doing drugs.

INDECENT EXPOSURE Del Obispo Street, 34200 Block (1:39 p.m.) A man was seen sitting on the sidewalk with his pants down.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Pacific Coast Highway, 34600 Block (12:11 p.m.) A caller told police there were people playing loud music.

DISTURBANCE Del Prado, 24500 Block (10:34 a.m.) A man told police another man walking his dog let him urinate on his painting.

DISTURBANCE Calle Dolores, 27000 Block (8:50 a.m.) A caller told police there was loud construction occurring next door.

PETTY THEFT Street of the Violet Lantern/El Camino Capistrano (8:23 a.m.) A caller referenced a stolen wallet.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Del Obispo Street/Stonehill Drive (7:51 a.m.) OC County Fire was called after a motorhome began leaking fuel.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34300 Block (5:03 a.m.) A man was reportedly seen naked near the pumps.

Saturday, May 21

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34400 Block (11:56 p.m.) A man was seen reportedly trying to hit vehicles with his hands.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Granada Drive (9:15 p.m.) A woman told police she was being attacked by another woman. According to the report, the woman was uncooperative and kept repeating herself.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Camino Capistrano, 34900 Block (8:21 p.m.) A caller told police there was a loud party at the park.

DISTURBANCE Via Antibes, 32400 Block (2:52 p.m.) A man told police his sister called and said someone was banging at the door but they weren’t expecting anyone.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Del Obispo Street, 33500 Block (2:05 p.m.) A vehicle with plastic bags covering the windows was seen. The caller said people were going up to it and were receiving items.

DRUNK DRIVING Street of the Golden Lantern/Stonehill Drive (12:42 p.m.) A driver reportedly ran a red light.

RECKLESS DRIVING North El Camino Real/Camino Capistrano (11:28 a.m.) A caller told police a woman was reportedly trying to run them off the road.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Rusty Anchor Street, 25600 Block (1:34 a.m. People were seen inside a vehicle ducking every time another vehicle drove by.

Friday, May 19

DISTURBANCE Calle La Primavera, 33800 Block (9:30 p.m.) Police were called for a group of juveniles reportedly fighting in the middle of the street.

DRUNK DRIVING Street of the Golden Lantern, 34500 Block (8:34 p.m.) A vehicle was seen up on the rocks and stuck at the entrance.

DISTURBANCE Dana Drive/Island Way (4:20 p.m.) A woman told police a man walked by and kicked her dog.