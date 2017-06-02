Sheriff’s Blotter: Man Breaks Merchandise with Backpack

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Tuesday, May 30

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (7:59 p.m.) A caller told police there were four vehicles in the area revving their engines.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34700 Block (7:50 p.m.) Police were called for three people reportedly “stashing” bicycles and other belongings at the vacant lot.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Alta Vista Drive, 24400 Block (6:14 p.m.) Police were called for people going door to door selling candy.

PETTY THEFT Doheny Park Road, 34100 Block (5:12 p.m.) A woman told police she believed a person driving a white truck stole her bike.

ASSIT OUTSIDE AGENCY Pacific Coast Highway/Crown Valley Parkway (2:53 p.m.) Police were called for a dog inside of a vehicle with the windows rolled up and the alarm was going off.

DRUNK DRIVING Niguel Road/Camino del Avion (1:50 p.m.) A driver was seen running red lights and swerving on the road.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT Street of the Golden Lantern, 33200 Block (1:38 p.m.) A caller said they heard a loud crash.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway (11:27 a.m.) A man was seen throwing trash all over the area from the trash bins.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Domingo Avenue, 25800 Block (8:24 a.m.) Police were called for a utility truck with damage to the front end.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Beach Road, 35100 Block (1:35 a.m.) A caller told police an unknown man was trying to open their front door.

Monday, May 29

RECKLESS DRIVING Dana Strand Rad, 34300 Block (9:35 p.m.) A driver was seen doing donuts in the area.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Niguel Road/Pacific Coast Highway (9:07 p.m.) A caller told police there were five to six vehicles parked in the tunnel.

FUEL SPILL West Basin Cove Side Slip B-49 (8:16 p.m.) A caller said there was a possible leak from a fishing boat. When authorities responded they reported nothing was seen in the water around the boat.

DISTURBANCE La Paz Avenue, 24800 Block (7:36 p.m.) People were seen in a physical argument. The caller said one of them had a stick.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Selva Road/Pacific Coast Highway (6:45 p.m.) Two men and a woman were seen near the construction area.

DISTURBANCE Dana Drive, 25000 Block (6:32 p.m.) A caller said a man pushed them down to the ground.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (4:14 p.m.) Police were called to the staircase for a strong smell of marijuana.

FISH & GAME VIOLATIONS Main Beach (2:45 p.m.) A vessel was seen fishing in the protected zone.

BOAT ASSIST A Dock West Basin (1:14 p.m.) A passenger aboard a boat told police their vessel was taking on water and requested the shipyard’s assistance for a haul.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34200 Block (11:46 a.m.) A man was seen going through the garbage can.

DISTURBANCE-MECHANICAL Vis del Mar, 26800 Block (11:20 a.m.) Loud construction could be heard at the location.

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS Dana Point Harbor Drive, 34500 Block (10:50 a.m.) A man said something shot out his window and broke it.

RECKLESS DRIVING Stonehill Drive/Street of the Golden Lantern (10:14 a.m.) A driver was reportedly seen making right turns from the middle lane, swerving and making a U-turn from the middle of the street.

DISTURBANCE-MECHANICAL Via Gomez, 34400 Block (9:29 a.m.) A caller told police there was construction at the large house on the corner and they were using loud saws.

ILLEGAL BOAT SECURED West Anchorage (8:10 a.m.) A boat was seen with its anchor line outside of the anchorage.

DEBRIS ADRIFT Entrance (5:43 a.m.) A vessel towed a large 6 foot by 1 foot log to the dock.

Sunday, May 28

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 32800 Block (10:43 p.m.) A caller told police three juveniles were reportedly harassing the employees. The caller did not provide a description and said they would call back.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Victoria Boulevard/Camino Capistrano (10 p.m.) A caller said they believed someone was trying to break into a vehicle.

DISTURBANCE Del Prado, 24800 Block (8:46 p.m.) A caller said a man threw his backpack into merchandise and broke the items.

HIT-AND-RUN Camino Capistrano, 34900 Block (5:15 p.m.) A caller said their vehicle was hit by a truck.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34200 Block (5:02 p.m.) A caller told police juveniles pulled up in six vehicles and got out with their skateboards and beer.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Golden Lantern, 33300 Block (4:47 p.m.) Police were called for five juveniles skateboarding on school grounds and on the roof of the building near the tennis courts.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Steps Beach, 1000 Block (2:44 p.m.) Orange County Life Guards were called after police received a report of sharks being spotted.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Selva Road, 34100 Block (12:12 p.m.) A caller said a man was behind the fence of a construction site and reportedly hides when walked by.

DISTURBANCE Doheny Park Road/Freeway-1 (12:03 p.m.) A man was seen with no pants on.

DRUNK IN PUBLIC Doheny Park Road, 34200 Block (11:07 a.m.) A woman was reportedly seen taking her clothes off outside of the bar.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Street of the Amber Lantern, 33900 Block (10:06 a.m.) A woman said she saw four men in a vehicle and believed it was related to recent burglaries.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Stonehill Drive/Ocean Hill Drive (1:25 a.m.) A caller said they saw two people with flashlights looking into a vehicle.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Blue Lantern/Stonehill Drive (12:50 a.m.) Police were called for a man outside at the gate who asked the caller for a ladder to get into his home.

Saturday, May 27

DISTURBANCE Street of the Violet Lantern, 33900 Block (9:50 p.m.) Drivers from two vehicles were seen in an argument. The caller said they were yelling at each for a while.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34400 Block (9:15 p.m.) Employees told police a guest was yelling at them over parking.

DISTURBANCE Del Prado, 24800 Block (4:17 p.m.) Police were called for a man reportedly cussing at employees and customers in the business.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Copper Lantern, 33800 Block (12:27 p.m.) Police were called for a syringe that was found in the street with brown liquid inside.