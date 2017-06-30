Sheriff’s Blotter: June 24-27

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Tuesday, June 27

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (9:47 p.m.)

VANDALISM REPORT Regatta Way, 0 Block (9:38 p.m.)

Regatta Way, 0 Block (9:38 p.m.) TRAFFIC HAZARD Street of the Blue Lantern, 33500 Block (5:50 p.m.)

DISTURBANCE Dana Point Harbor Drive, 34500 Block (4:37 p.m.)

Dana Point Harbor Drive, 34500 Block (4:37 p.m.) OPEN GATE Monarch Beach Drive, 33300 Block (3:04 p.m.)

VEHICLE CODE VIOLATION Stonehill Drive/Del Obispo Street (1:55 p.m.)

Stonehill Drive/Del Obispo Street (1:55 p.m.) SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Neptune Drive/Shipside drive (9:16 a.m.)

TRESPASSING Pacific Coast Highway/Del Obispo Street (7:50 a.m.)

Monday, June 26

FIREWORK VIOLATION Sea Bluffs Drive, 25300 Block (9:31 p.m.)

Sea Bluffs Drive, 25300 Block (9:31 p.m.) PATROL CHECK Santiago Drive/Caracas Street (9:27 p.m.)

TRAFFIC STOP Pacific Coast Highway/Doheny Park Plaza (9:19 p.m.)

Pacific Coast Highway/Doheny Park Plaza (9:19 p.m.) ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Pacific Coast Highway, 33300 Block (7:32 p.m.)

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Stonehill Drive/Del Obispo Street (7:20 p.m.)

Stonehill Drive/Del Obispo Street (7:20 p.m.) DISTURBANCE Palm Beach Court, 0 Block (6:38 p.m.)

PETTY THEFT REPORT Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (5:05 p.m.)

Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (5:05 p.m.) DRUNK IN PUBLIC San Marino Place/Street of the Amber Lantern (4:34 p.m.)

UNKNOWN TROUBLE Dana Point Harbor Drive, 24500 Block (4:02 p.m.)

Dana Point Harbor Drive, 24500 Block (4:02 p.m.) TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-NON INJURY Pacific Coast Highway/Doheny Park Plaza (3:45 p.m.)

PROPERTY FOR DESTRUCTION Street of the Golden Lantern, 33200 Block (1:49 p.m.)

Street of the Golden Lantern, 33200 Block (1:49 p.m.) SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Street of the Golden Lantern, 32500 Block (1:08 p.m.)

PETTY THEFT REPORT Pacific Coast Highway, 34700 Block (10:27 a.m.)

Pacific Coast Highway, 34700 Block (10:27 a.m.) TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-NON INJURY Via Santa Rosa, 34200 Block (9:57 a.m.)

HIT AND RUN PARKED CAR Del Prado, 24600 Block (8:05 a.m.)

Del Prado, 24600 Block (8:05 a.m.) DRUNK DRIVING Del Obispo Street, 33500 Block (12:43 a.m.)

Sunday, June 25

TRAFFIC HAZARD Selva Road/Street of the Golden Lantern (11:27 p.m.)

FIREWORK VIOLATION Via Catalina/Camino Capistrano (8:39 p.m.)

Dana Point Harbor Drive/Island Way (11:01 p.m.) FIREWORK VIOLATION Via Catalina/Camino Capistrano (8:39 p.m.)

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Street of the Golden Lantern, 32500 Block (8:20 p.m.)

Street of the Golden Lantern, 32500 Block (8:20 p.m.) DRUNK DRIVING Ritz-Carlton Drive, 0 Block (7:37 p.m.)

BURGLARY REPORT Cheltam Way, 33400 Block (7:05 p.m.)

Cheltam Way, 33400 Block (7:05 p.m.) TRESPASSING Camino Del Avion, 24000 Block (3:43 p.m.)

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Street of the Golden Lantern, 33300 Block (2:57 p.m.)

Saturday, June 24

UNKNOWN TROUBLE Ritz-Carlton Drive, 0 Block (8:49 p.m.)

Ritz-Carlton Drive, 0 Block (8:49 p.m.) SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE Street of the Golden Lantern, 33300 Block (8:38 p.m.)

VANDALISM REPORT Vis Corona, 24000 Block (7:46 p.m.)

Vis Corona, 24000 Block (7:46 p.m.) TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-NON INJURY Pacific Coast Highway, 34300 Block (6:26 p.m.)

ASSAULT REPORT Camino de Estrella, 26900 Block (4:42 p.m.)

Camino de Estrella, 26900 Block (4:42 p.m.) RECKLESS DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Street of the Blue Lantern (3:50 p.m.)

PETTY THEFT Doheny Park Road, 34000 Block (2:39 p.m.)

Doheny Park Road, 34000 Block (2:39 p.m.) PROWLER Chula Vista Avenue, 33800 Block (3:12 a.m.)

What happened to the blotter?

On June 12, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department officially stopped including detailed summaries for each of its blotter entries. The type of calls the department receives is still available as well as the date, time and location of the call. The Sheriff’s Department announced they will be transitioning into an interactive crime map, called Crime Mapping, which will provide residents the type of call, date, time and approximate location.

The map is currently in the works, and could be available in the coming months. Until then, the Dana Point Times has provided some of the calls listed on the blotter with the time, date and location provided.

