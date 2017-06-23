All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Tuesday, June 20

RECKLESS DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Crown Valley Parkway (12:13 p.m.)

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Puerto Place/Dana Point Harbor Drive (11:31 a.m.)

NARCOTIC VIOLATION Dana Point Harbor Drive/Cove Road (7:55 a.m.)

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Palisades Drive/Camino Capistrano (6:30 a.m.)

DISTURBANCE Del Rey, 35400 Block (5:57 a.m.)

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Diana Drive/Street of the Golden Lantern (3:19 a.m.)

Monday, June 19

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Camino Capistrano, 34200 Block (11:43 p.m.)

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Gavina, 0 Block (11:29 p.m.)

DISTURBANCE Del Prado/Street of the Violet Lantern (11:17 p.m.)

DISTURBANCE La Cresta Drive, 24500 Block (9:55 p.m.)

DISTURBANCE Stonehill Drive/Del Obispo Street (9:05 p.m.)

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS Pacific Coast Highway/Palisades Drive (8:31 p.m.)

DISTURBANCE Del Obispo Street, 33500 Block (7:58 p.m.)

PETTY THEFT REPORT Lantern Hill Drive, 24400 Block (7:42 p.m.)

TRESPASSING Beach Road, 35500 Block (4:33 p.m.)

TRAFFIC HAZARD Crown Valley Parkway/Pacific Coast Highway (3:43 p.m.)

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-UNKNOWN INJURIES La Plaza, 34000 Block (12:38 p.m.)

BURGLARY REPORT Monarch Bay Drive, 0 Block (10:24 a.m.)

FUEL SPILL K Dock East Basin (10:10 a.m.)

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Dana Point Harbor Drive/Island Way (8:56 a.m.)

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Bayside Lane, 33700 Block (8:48 a.m.)

Sunday, June 18

DISTURBANCE-AUTO INVOLVED Crown Valley Parkway/Pacific Coast Highway (9:29 p.m.)

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Monarch Bay Drive, 100 Block (9:11 p.m.)

DISTURBANCE-AUTO INVOLVED Dana Point Harbor Drive, 34500 Block (9:10 p.m.)

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway/El Encanto Avenue (8:52 p.m.)

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (8:40 p.m.)

UNKNOWN TROUBLE Del Obispo Street/Pacific Coast Highway (7:40 p.m.)

STOLEN VEHICLE Street of the Golden Lantern, 33200 Block (6:56 p.m.)

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34300 Block (6:53 p.m.)

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Del Prado, 24800 Block (5:44 p.m.)

DRUNK DRIVING Street of the Golden Lantern, 34000 Block (5:26 p.m.)

BOAT ASSIST G Dock Cove (5:08 p.m.)

TRESPASSING Stonehill Drive/Del Obispo Street (4:45 p.m.)

RESCUE Yards out Doheny/Near Buoy, 400 Block (4:45 p.m.)

RECKLESS DRIVING Trinidad Drive/Santiago Drive (4:24 p.m.)

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-NON INJURY Calle Juanita, 26700 Block (3:32 p.m.)

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Granada Drive, 33900 Block (1:16 p.m.)

PROPERTY FOR DESTRUCTION Street of the Amber Lantern, 33900 Block (12:59 p.m.)

PETTY THEFT REPORT Dana Point Harbor Drive, 24800 Block (12:40 p.m.)

NARCOTIC VIOLATION Big Sur Street, 33700 Block (11:38 a.m.)

PETTY THEFT REPORT Street of the Golden Lantern, 33200 Block (10:04 a.m.)

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Via California/Via Fortuna (9:12 p.m.)

On June 12, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department officially stopped including detailed summaries for each of its blotter entries. The type of calls the department receives is still available as well as the date, time and location of the call. The Sheriff’s Department announced they will be transitioning into an interactive crime map, called Crime Mapping, which will provide residents the type of call, date, time and approximate location.

The map is currently in the works, and could be available in the coming months. Until then, the Dana Point Times has provided some of the calls listed on the blotter with the time, date and location provided.

To read the full story about the blotter, click here.