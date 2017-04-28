All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Monday, April 24

OPEN DOOR Saint Francis Street, 0 Block (11:37 p.m.) A caller told police their neighbor’s door was open and when they tried calling, no one answered.

DRUNK DRIVING Dana Point Harbor Drive/Ensenada Place (10:35 p.m.) Police were called for a man who appeared to be drunk. The caller said the man kept getting in and out of his vehicle and drove around slowly.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Doheny State Beach (10:35 p.m.) Police were called for a man reportedly throwing items at oncoming vehicles.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Tennis Villas Drive, 0 Block (10:26 p.m.) A woman told police there was an unknown vehicle in the neighborhood and when she asked the drivers what they were doing, they told her to leave them alone and refused to tell her.

VANDALISM REPORT Pacific Coast Highway, 34700 Block (9:26 p.m.) A caller told police a man and a woman were seen on security surveillance slashing tires on guests’ vehicles.

CITIZEN ASSIST Street of the Silver Lantern, 34000 Block (9:10 p.m.) A woman said they saw their neighbor’s children reportedly shooting at raccoons and possums in her yard.

DRUNK DRIVING Malaga Drive, 33900 Block (8:04 p.m.) A driver was seen swerving and reportedly almost hit several vehicles.

TRESPASSING Shell Drive/Fishermans Drive (5:49 p.m.) A man was seen in the back of the complex with a crowbar reportedly trying to get the gate open to the pool.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Del Obispo Street, 33500 Block (2:02 p.m.) A man was seen hiding a computer screen in the bushes.

BURGLARY REPORT Ensenada Place, 34400 Block (1:24 p.m.) A vehicle window was reportedly smashed.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Street of the Golden Lantern/Selva Road (10:31 a.m.) Police were called for a golden retriever seen going in and out of traffic. Animal Control was called to assist.

Sunday, April 23

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS Pacific Coast Highway, 34600 Block (10:53 p.m.) A caller told police someone threw a rock at their vehicle and damaged the hood.

DISTURBANCE Dana Drive, 25000 Block (7:29 p.m.) A caller told police females with “short shorts and tank tops” were reportedly smoking drugs.

DISTURBANCE-MECHANICAL Street of the Silver Lantern, 33900 Block (6:27 p.m.) A caller told police there was loud construction occurring in the area on a Sunday.

TRESPASSING Turks (6:06 p.m.) Police were called for teenagers who were fishing where they were prohibited to be. The caller said they continued even after being asked to leave.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Victoria Boulevard, 26100 Block (5:19 p.m.) Three women were reportedly breaking into the caller’s garage.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Calle La Primavera, 33900 Block (5:03 p.m.) A woman told police her 12-year-old daughter received a text from an unknown man saying he knew her name, address and where she attends school.

DISTURBANCE-MECHANICAL Vis Del Mar, 26800 Block (3:22 p.m.) Police were called for loud construction. They said workers had been removing about 40 palm trees since 9 a.m.

RECKLESS DRIVING Del Obispo Street/Camino del Avion (12:36 p.m.) A driver was seen with a 2-year-old reportedly standing between the two front seats.

DRUNK DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Street of the Blue Lantern (12:06 p.m.) A driver was seen swerving all over the road and reportedly ran the red light.

Saturday, April 22

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Street of the Amber Lantern/Pacific Coast Highway (11:58 p.m.) Police were called for a loud party with a bounce house in the alleyway of the intersection.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE West Basin (11:23 p.m.) A blacked-out dinghy was seen racing up and down the channel.

DISTURBANCE Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (10:13 p.m.) A caller told police two men were seen smoking out of a bong and a driver was seen driving recklessly.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Street of the Silver Lantern, 33800 Block (10:14 p.m.) A caller said people were throwing beer cans at nearby houses.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Brookview, 100 Block (8:36 p.m.) A caller told police their neighbor said one of the rear window screens was off and the back door may have been opened.

RECKLESS DRIVING Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (6:26 p.m.) Police were called about a driver seen driving fast through the lot, reportedly almost hitting another vehicle.

PETTY THEFT Stonehill Drive/Del Obispo Street (5:49 p.m.) A bike was reportedly stolen from in front of the store.

CITIZEN ASSIST West Anchorage Outer Channel (5:20 p.m.) Passengers called Harbor Patrol for assistance after running out of fuel.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-UNKNOWN INJURIES Pacific Coast Highway/Crown Valley Parkway (5:02 p.m.) A driver crashed into the main gate.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Amber Lantern, 34000 Block (4:20 a.m.) A man told police friends he met earlier in the night were reportedly trying to break into his vehicle.

Friday, April 21

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Via Verde/Via Catalina (10:31 p.m.) Police were called for a man sawing wood in his garage.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Park Lantern, 25100 Block (10:34 p.m.) A caller told police there was a bright light on the third story of the hotel and that was shining into the residence.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Crown Valley Parkway (8:21 p.m.) Police were called for people throwing items at vehicles.

MUNICIPAL CODE VIOLATIONS N Dock Cove Side (5:02 p.m.) A caller told police there were juveniles fishing from the seawall and three more were on a vessel.

PETTY THEFT Dana Point Harbor Drive, 24500 Block (10:19 a.m.) The seat off a bike was reportedly stolen.

PETTY THEFT Selva Road, 24700 Block (12:20 a.m.) A woman told police her wallet was taken from her vehicle.

Thursday, April 20

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (11:05 p.m.) A caller told police two young men were in front of the store reportedly asking customers to buy them cigarettes and alcohol.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Priscilla Drive, 24500 Block (9:13 p.m.) Police were called for two men who were seen going door to door selling discount cards. The caller said they didn’t have a permit.

RECKLESS DRIVING Dana Point Harbor Drive, 24200 Block (1:31 p.m.) A man told police a teenager cut him off intentionally in attempts to make him fall off his motorcycle.