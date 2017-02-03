Sheriff’s Blotter: Dumpster Diving, Reckless Driving and a Missing Necklace

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Monday, January 30

PATROL CHECK Outside West Jetty (9:53 p.m.) A commercial fisherman told police his traps were being stolen from at night. The man said the traps were located along the west jetty.

GENERAL BROADCAST Dana Point Harbor Drive/Del Obispo Street (3:31 p.m.) A driver was seen driving erratically on the side of the road. The caller said the driver almost hit their car.

PATROL CHECK Beach Road, 35100 Block (2:02 p.m.) Police were called for an unknown large object with something floating next to it in the water. The objects were located, and it was determined to be kelp.

ABANDONED VEHICLE Street of the Silver Lantern, 33800 Block (10:32 a.m.) Police were called for a vehicle parked for a few days in front of the location. A woman said she was not getting her mail because the vehicle was too close to the mailbox.

DISTURBANCE Sea Lion Drive/Sea Knoll Drive (10:31 a.m.) A caller said someone was trying to run them off the road.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Cordova Drive, 24600 Block (8:16 a.m.) Police were called for a man “dumpster diving” and making a mess.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Ocean Knoll, 25100 Block (7:02 a.m.) Police were called for a man on a skateboard going through trash.

Sunday, January 29

WELFARE CHECK Calle Monte/Calle Salida (7:08 p.m.) A man with a dog was seen in the bushes yelling for help. The caller said the bushes were near a white van.

DISTURBANCE Dana Strand Road, 34000 Block (5:04 p.m.) Police were called for two men with remote controls operating drones. The caller said the men were flying over the caller’s backyard.

DISTURBANCE Monarch Bay Plaza, 0 Block (2:05 p.m.) A man was seen throwing punches and “messing with” people. The caller said the man had been asked to leave multiple times.

DISTURBANCE-AUTO INVOLVED Selva Road, 34100 Block (1:04 p.m.) Police were called to the complex for a man on a motorcycle seen racing through the area. Police were told this is an ongoing issue.

BOAT ADRIFT West Basin Mid Channel (12:57 p.m.) A boat reportedly lost power. The caller said the vessel operator was able start the engine.

VANDALISM Santa Clara Avenue, 24200 Block (8:39 a.m.) A caller told police their garage door frame was broken and it could have occurred within the last week.

DISTURBANCE Del Obispo Street/Stonehill Drive (12:49 a.m.) Police were called for 10 to 12 juveniles screaming. The caller said it was unknown if they were screaming at each other or just being loud, but they were jumping the fence between Circle K and the daycare next door.

DISTURBANCE Dana Woods, 24900 Block (12:04 a.m.) Police were called for two individuals who were drinking and talking loudly.

Saturday, January 28

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Calle Maria, 26800 Block (8:38 p.m.) A caller told police two or three people were banging on the front door but they didn’t know who the people were.

FIREWORKS VIOLATION Via Catalina, 34600 Block (7:57 p.m.) Police were called for fireworks being set off “from all locations.”

SHOTS HEARD-NO SUSPECT INFORMATION Camino Capistrano, 34500 Block (7:28 p.m.) A caller told police they heard two shots but were unsure if they were gunshots or exhaust from a vehicle. They said the shots happened 10 to 15 minutes apart.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Ritz-Carlton Drive, 0 Block (7:22 p.m.) Police were called about two men smoking marijuana and reportedly attempting to sell it to juveniles.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Niguel Road (4:56 p.m.) Police were called for a man looking into vehicles.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Camino Capistrano/El Camino Real (3:10 p.m.) Police were called for skateboarders jumping the wall and going into traffic lanes.

BOAT ON ROCKS West Anchorage (2 p.m.) A boat was reportedly stuck on the rocks and needed help setting anchor.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Calle Dolores, 26900 Block (1:01 p.m.) A caller referred to mail theft.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE Corniche Drive, 0 Block (11:28 a.m.) A man told police his girlfriend stabbed him.

DRUNK DRIVING Camino Capistrano/Victoria Boulevard (10:48 a.m.) A man was seen drinking in his vehicle.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-UNKNOWN INJURIES Palisades Drive/Pacific Coast Highway (10:30 a.m.) A single vehicle struck another vehicle and the driver was unconscious.

DISTURBANCE Seagate Drive, 24900 Block (5:27 a.m.) A caller said they heard a woman screaming from Stonehill but they didn’t see anything.

Friday, January 27

RECKLESS DRIVING Street of the Golden Lantern/Selva Road (10:18 p.m.) Police were called for a driver seen swerving in and out of traffic lanes.

RECKLESS DRIVING Street of the Golden Lantern/Selva Road (10:04 p.m.) A caller told police a driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and traveling into oncoming traffic.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Pacific Coast Highway/Palisades Drive (6:57 p.m.) Police were called for a man sitting in a vehicle reportedly watching children play. The caller said the man was seen a few times a week.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Street of the Blue Lantern, 33700 Block (3:12 p.m.) Police were called for a person in the back seat of a vehicle. The caller said it looked like the person was looking for something.

DRUNK DRIVING Camino Capistrano/Pacific Coast Highway (1:59 p.m.) Police were called for a woman in a vehicle, who reportedly hit a parked vehicle.

GRAND THEFT Crown Valley Parkway, 32400 Block (11:50 a.m.) A woman told police a black pearl necklace, approximately valued at $3,000, was missing. She told police she believed the movers may have taken it but when she called the company they said they didn’t know anything about it.

Thursday, January 26

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (9:10 p.m.) Police were called for a drone flying over the Strands complex.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Camino Capistrano, 34500 Block (6:58 p.m.) Police were called about three men in a vehicle that was reportedly seen backing into a house across from the location.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Palo Alto Street, 33100 Block (10:19 a.m.) A caller told police a man shot a hawk and the neighbors said it was still alive on his property.