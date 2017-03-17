All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Sunday, March 12

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Via Valez, 34200 Block (9:28 p.m.) Police were called for a man “creeping around” the neighborhood.

CITIZEN ASSIST Street of the Golden Lantern, 33200 Block (9:08 p.m.) A man told police he was playing around with handcuffs and could not find the key.

PETTY THEFT Del Obispo Street, 33600 Block (6:44 p.m.) Three men reportedly took 18 bottles of wine.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Dana Point Harbor Drive/Island Way (4:43 p.m.) A caller told police too many vehicles were exiting Dana Harbor due to the festival. The caller said there were people trying to cross the street while vehicles were going through intersections and someone needed to direct traffic.

PETTY THEFT Via Sacramento, 26500 Block (12:34 p.m.) Police were told a package was taken from a porch.

DISTURBANCE Calle Maria, 26900 Block (8:40 a.m.) A caller said they were agitated because their neighbor had a work crew removing the roof off the house.

VANDALISM Pacific Coast Highway, 34600 Block (12:14 a.m.) A man reportedly kicked and broke two windows before running away.

Saturday, March 11

DRUNK DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Crown Valley Parkway (11:43 p.m.) Police were called for a driver swerving across traffic lanes and almost hitting other vehicles.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Philemon Drive, 24400 Block (7:03 p.m.) A caller told police their neighbors were on vacation but they believed they saw a person inside the home.

CITIZEN ASSIST Malaga Drive, 33800 Block (12:37 p.m.) A woman told police a man reportedly chased her to her home.

DISTURBANCE Doheny Park Road, 34000 Block (11:42 a.m.) A caller told police a man was urinating and drinking alcohol in public.

CITIZEN ASSIST Street of the Violet Lantern, 33800 Block (11:33 a.m.) A caller told police a drone came through their glass window and landed on the floor.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Dana Point Harbor Drive, 24200 Block (11:13 a.m.) Three females reportedly climbed the fence behind the Ocean Institute and were standing on the edge of the cliff.

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS Dana Point Harbor Drive, 24800 Block (6:07 a.m.) Police were called for two Rottweilers inside of a vehicle. The caller said the dogs had been there since 7 p.m. the night prior.

Friday, March 10

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CICRUMSTANCE Caribbean Drive, 32400 Block (8:20 p.m.) A woman told police she heard a noise in the hallway. She said no one was supposed to be home.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY La Plaza/Street of the Golden Lantern (7:31 p.m.) The fire department was called for a man yelling that he was bit by a dog, but the dog and owner were gone.

DISTURBANCE Via Sacramento, 26400 Block (3:21 p.m.) Police were called for three juveniles reportedly running on the roof. The caller said they only heard them but wanted someone to speak with them.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Ruby Lantern/Pacific Coast Highway (1:12 p.m.) A man was reportedly seen looking through a closed business’s window then at vehicles on the lot.