Sheriff’s Blotter: Ding, Dong Ditch

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Tuesday, June 6

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY La Paz Avenue, 33800 Block (3:21 p.m.) A man said a dog ran out of a house and reportedly attacked him.

DISTURBANCE Danamaple, 24900 Block (2:09 p.m.) Police were called for four juveniles playing “ding dong ditch.”

OPEN DOOR Calle Portola, 34500 Block (11:07 a.m.) A man said he saw his neighbor’s dog outside and went over and the door was wide open.

DISTURBANCE-MECHANICAL Camino Capistrano/Del Rey (5:47 a.m.) Police were called for a loud delivery truck behind the business.

FISH & GAME VIOLATIONS Seal Rock (3:39 p.m.) Police were called for a person fishing in the marine protected zone.

BOAT SURF South End Beach Road (8:04 a.m.) A boat was seen in the surf.

INDECENT EXPOSURE Sherwood Way, 24800 Block (1:01 a.m.) Two men were reportedly walking back and forth across the street naked and laughing.

Monday, June 5

DISTURBANCE Crown Valley Parkway, 32400 Block (9:50 p.m.) Police were called for six individuals who were reportedly being loud in the jacuzzi.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Dana Point Harbor Drive/Street of the Golden Lantern (9:34 p.m.) A bike, backpack and a duffel bag were found on the corner.

DRUNK DRIVING Street of the Amber Lantern, 33900 Block (7:53 p.m.) Police were called for a man seen sitting in his vehicle drinking beer.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34400 Block (6:05 p.m.) A caller told police they received information about a person who may have been breaking into vehicles.

RECKLESS DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Dana Point Harbor Drive (3:54 p.m.) A driver was seen cutting off drivers and driving at a high speed.

GRAND THEFT J Dock #49 (2:02 p.m.) A man told police two of his paddleboards were missing. He said they are approximately $2,000.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Stonehill Drive, 33300 Block (8:20 a.m.) Police were called about two women and a man who were reportedly knocking on doors and asking for items.

DISTURBANCE Camaron, 32700 Block (7:51 a.m.) A woman was seen going door to door to ask for a ride.

Sunday, June 4

DISTURBANCE La Cresta Drive, 24200 Block (9:32 p.m.) Police were called for people being loud while playing basketball.

DISTURBANCE Dana Point Harbor Drive, 24900 Block (8 p.m.) A caller told police a woman was refusing to leave and was reportedly harassing other customers.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Dana Point Harbor Drive, 25300 Block (6:06 p.m.) A man was seen walking in the area with a syringe in his hand.

DISTURBANCE Del Obispo Street, 34000 Block (1:32 p.m.) Police were called for two men and a woman reportedly in a physical fight.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT Crown Valley Parkway/Sea Island Drive (10:42 a.m.) A single vehicle hit the median.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE El Encanto Avenue, 33700 Block (5:03 a.m.) A woman told police two or three men rang her doorbell and asked her for help.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Via Valor/Camino Capistrano (12:51 a.m.) Police were called for people playing beer pong in the backyard.

Friday, June 2

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE South Coast Highway/Pacific Coast Highway (8:38 p.m.) A caller told police a man was driving with multiple bikes on the top rack and believed they belonged to someone else.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT Pacific Coast Highway, 34600 Block (8:56 p.m.) A car and a motorhome were involved in an accident.

DISTURBANCE Via Sacramento, 26400 Block (7:39 a.m.) A woman told police she could see a group of juveniles passing around a white bong.

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (8:17 p.m.) A man reportedly broke down a price sign.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Beach Road, 35000 Block (10:34 a.m.) A caller told police someone was flying a drone near the helicopter.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Del Obispo Street/Quail Run (9:26 a.m.) Police were called for people who were reportedly drinking and blocking the trail.

DISTURBANCE Quail Run/Del Obispo Street (1:58 a.m.) A caller said they could hear people yelling from the bike path and could see their flashlights from their bikes.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Quail Run, 25600 Block (12:07 a.m.) Police were called for a man who was seen digging in the grass and it looked like he was attempting to remove a sprinkler head.

Thursday, June 1

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT Quail Run, 25600 Block (9:50 p.m.) A driver hit a fire hydrant.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Palo Alto Street, 33500 Block (8:08 p.m.) A woman reportedly walked into the caller’s house and refused to leave.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Del Obispo Street (7:51 p.m.) A woman told police a man was spitting and cursing at her and refused to leave her alone.

DISTURBANCE Captains Lane/Lighthouse Drive (7:52 p.m.) Two children were seen going door to door to sell candy.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Doheny Park Road, 34100 Block (5:42 p.m.) A man and a woman were seen smoking out of a glass pipe inside a vehicle.

DRUNK DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Camino Capistrano (5:18 p.m.) A driver was seen running red lights and swerving.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Pacific Coast Highway/Street of the Golden Lantern (4:12 p.m.) Police were called for skateboarders in the park.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT Street of the Golden Lantern/Acapulco Drive (2:15 p.m.) Four vehicles were involved in an accident.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Golden Lantern/Selva Road (1:18 p.m.) Juveniles were seen throwing notebooks and papers all over the sidewalks.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Pacific Coast Highway/Ritz-Carlton Drive (5:05 a.m.) A man was seen driving in the area randomly.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Azul Drive, 27000 Block (5:34 a.m.) A man was seen checking door handles and then reportedly ducking and hiding behind parked cars when a car drove by.