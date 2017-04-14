All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Tuesday, April 11

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT Pacific Coast Highway/Granada Drive (8:50 p.m.) A vehicle and motorcyclist were involved in an accident.

DISTURBANCE Silverstrand/Seabrook Drive (6:14 p.m.) Police were called for skateboarders and adults videotaping them.

DISTURBANCE-AUTO INVOLVED Ocean Hill Drive, 33300 Block (5:58 p.m.) Police were called for people building a dirt bike track between the apartment complex and the Thunderbird community.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY West Entrance Jetty (4:25 p.m.) The lifeguards were called in to close the jetty due to high surf.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Stonehill Drive/Del Obispo Street (10:55 a.m.) A woman said a man and woman were sitting in a vehicle and appeared to be hiding something in their laps. The caller said she couldn’t see into the car.

Monday, April 10

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Dana Bluff West/Via Verde (10:07 p.m.) A caller said they saw four people in the park jump the wall that leads to the bluff.

DISTURBANCE La Cresta Drive, 24200 Block (6:59 p.m.) Police were called for skateboarders on school property.

GENERAL BROADCAST Camino Capistrano/Pacific Coast Highway (3:58 p.m.) Police were called for a driver who reportedly made a motion with his fingers like he was shooting at the caller and started to flip them off.

PETTY THEFT Street of the Golden Lantern, 33200 Block (2:29 p.m.) The caller said their phone was taken.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Calle Ultima, 26700 Block (8:23 a.m.) A man was seen walking around carrying a woman’s bag. The caller said the man asked him if he knew the woman who lived across the street because he was supposed to meet with her and he had her bag.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Park Lantern, 25100 Block (1:38 a.m.) Police were called about a stroller that was left near the entrance to the resort earlier in the day. The caller said it was still there and was unsure if there was a baby inside.

Sunday, April 9

DISTURBANCE Mariner Drive, 23700 Block (11 p.m.) A caller said they could hear a man and a woman arguing and kids screaming.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS Del Prado, 24500 Block (7:41 p.m.) Police were told people broke the lock to a utility room and set up camp inside.

CITIZEN ASSIST Granada Drive, 34000 Block (7:02 p.m.) A man told police a guy with whom he co-owns a vehicle was reportedly threatening to steal parts off of it.

INFORMATION REPORT Mariner Drive, 23700 Block (6:38 p.m.) A woman told police she found a GPS tracking device under her vehicle and suspected it was her ex-husband. The woman said she wanted a stalking report to give to her lawyer.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-UNKNOWN INJURIES Del Obispo Street/Stonehill Drive (6:24 p.m.) A bicyclist reportedly fell off his bike and was in the street.

DISTURBANCE Del Prado, 24800 Block (1:55 p.m.) Police were called for a man reportedly making rude hand gestures toward the customers.

HIT-AND-RUN MISDEMEANOR Street of the Blue Lantern, 34200 Block (10:19 a.m.) A caller said they had a video of a vehicle hitting a telephone pole, and the conduit was damaged.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (9:32 a.m.) Police were called for a man who defecated in front of the business.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Camino Capistrano, 35200 Block (9:06 a.m.) A caller told police the restrooms were trashed and the front gate was open.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34600 Block (3:52 a.m.) A man was seen reportedly going between the vehicles in the parking garage with a bag.

DISTURBANCE Dana Point Harbor Drive, 24800 Block (12:25 a.m.) A woman told police someone hit her boyfriend.

Saturday, April 8

PETTY THEFT Dana Point Harbor Drive, 24200 Block (11:04 p.m.) A caller told police people reportedly jumped the fence and stole some wine.

PETTY THEFT La Plaza, 34100 Block (9:51 p.m.) A woman said she asked another woman to watch her purse while she used the restroom, and she said when she came out, the woman and her bag were gone.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Bridgehampton Drive, 33700 Block (9:41 p.m.) A caller told police a man was running up and down the street, and thought the caller was “sketchy.”

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Beach Road, 35200 Block (9:12 p.m.) Orange County Fire Authority was called after a person reportedly fell off a second-story balcony.

TRESPASSING Ocean Front Lane, 0 Block (4:17 p.m.) Three women were reportedly detained; the caller said they didn’t live at the location.

TRESPASSING Via Santa Rosa, 34200 Block (3:46 p.m.) A woman said she caught two men on her roof.

DISTURBANCE Del Obispo Street/Stonehill Drive (10:54 a.m.) A man was seen reportedly asking for money in the intersection and jumping in front of vehicles.

BURGLARY Via Martos, 33600 Block (9:39 a.m.) Two women’s purses were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

DISTURBANCE Via Bella, 27200 Block (12:42 a.m.) A man told police his cousin threw a rock and broke a window. He stated he was upset and hit his cousin multiple times with his fists. The cousin said he was never hit.

Friday, April 7

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT Camino Capistrano, 35000 Block (11:19 p.m.) A driver crashed into mailboxes and power line equipment. The driver was suspended, and their vehicle was impounded.

DISTURBANCE Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (9:26 p.m.) Police were called for juveniles drinking and reportedly throwing things at the lights.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Street of the Golden Lantern, 32500 Block (6:19 p.m.) Police were called for a woman who appeared unconscious inside of a vehicle while a man shook her and screamed.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUSMTANCE Pas Corona, 24000 Block (4:56 p.m.) A man told police his front door was cracked and thought it could have to do with purchasing a “stolen iPhone off the internet.”

DISTURBANCE Camino El Molino/Via California (8:31 a.m.) A man on a bike was seen going through trash cans on the street.

PETTY THEFT Del Obispo Street, 33500 Block (4:07 a.m.) Police were called for two 18- to 19-year-olds who reportedly took a 30-pack of beer and left in a vehicle.