Sheriff’s Blotter: Caller Says Man Attempts to Steal Cookies

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Monday, May 1

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Palo Alto Street, 33600 Block (8:04 p.m.) Police were called for a vehicle in front of their neighbor’s house. The caller said the car was occupied; but the driver kept moving it.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Ritz-Carlton Drive (6:04 p.m.) A caller said their son was reportedly assaulted with a surfboard.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Granada Drive, 34000 Block (3:56 a.m.) Police were called for people playing guitar on the curb.

Sunday, April 30

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Dana Woods/Street of the Golden Lantern (8:46 p.m.) A car was reportedly parked and blaring music. The caller said the occupants could have been doing drugs and they’ve frequently seen the car in the area.

DISTURBANCE Del Obispo Street/Stonehill Drive (7:07 p.m.) People from two vehicles were seen dumping trash and furniture behind a building.

DISTURBANCE-MECHANICAL El Encanto Avenue, 34000 Block (5:01 p.m.) Police were called for a power washing noise.

DISTURBANCE Domingo Avenue, 25900 Block (4 p.m.) A man told police another man kept staring at him and he was nervous he would do something to his kids.

DISTURBANCE Doheny Park Road/Las Vegas Avenue (3:57 p.m.) A man was seen yelling at cars as they passed by and was running in the street.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Golden Lantern/Camino del Avion (3:29 p.m.) A caller told police a man was asking for money for his high school basketball team. The caller said he looked “too old for basketball” and that Dana Point high school teams don’t need funding assistance.

RECKLESS DRIVING Trinidad Drive/Antilles Way (3:42 p.m.) Police were called for a truck with tinted windows reportedly driving recklessly.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34200 Block (11:53 a.m.) A caller told police a man was reportedly trying to steal cookies and has been there all day.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Del Obispo Street (10:51 a.m.) A woman told police a man had his belongings all over the stairwell and he reportedly put his hands down his pants when he saw her approaching.

Saturday, April 29

OPEN DOOR Monarch Bay Drive, 0 Block (11:09 p.m.) A caller said the rear door to the business was open and wasn’t sure if anyone was inside.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Del Obispo Street, 34000 Block (8:56 p.m.) A woman told police someone was showing a movie in the park on the screen but when she looked online the “Movies in the Park” haven’t started yet.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Dosinia Drive, 33400 Block (7:31 p.m.) A man told police he would like to share his personal decibel meter reading with them to show the resort was in violation of the city’s ordinance.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Palisades Drive/Beach Road (6:38 p.m.) Animal Control was called after a group of teenagers were reportedly harassing an injured animal.

TRESPASSING Camino Capistrano, 34200 Block (10:32 a.m.) A caller said someone was working on their vehicle and throwing engine parts into the dumpsters. The caller said they didn’t live in the complex.