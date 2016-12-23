All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Staff



December

DISTURBANCE Danabirch/Mar Y Sol (Saturday, Dec. 31, 1:54 p.m.) A man told police he thought someone threw a stink bomb at his front door.

DISTURBANCE Shell Drive, 25700 Block (Thursday, Dec. 1, 9:40 p.m.) A caller told police two younger men were wearing sombreros and throwing rocks near the smaller pool at the end of the complex.

November

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Marina Vista Drive, 33100 Block (Saturday, Nov. 19, 3:59 a.m.) Police were called for a man throwing beer cans out of his vehicle.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34200 Block (Friday, Nov. 11, 10:26 p.m.) Police were called for someone throwing eggs at passing vehicles.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Golden Lantern, 34600 Block (Wednesday, Nov. 2, 9:27 p.m.) Police were called for two to six males who were being loud and “acting like vandals.” The caller could not specify how they were being vandals.

October

DISTURBANCE Mariana Drive, 33700 Block (Monday, Oct. 31, 10:24 p.m.) Police were called for a loud drum circle in the back of the residence.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Camino Capistrano, 34900 Block (Monday, Oct. 31, 8:41 p.m.) A caller told police there were three unattended Ouija boards in the park and believed it to be dangerous because kids might play with them.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34200 Block (Saturday, Oct. 29, 12:12 a.m.) Four juveniles reportedly yelled and threw food at employees through the drive-through window.

DISTURBANCE Street of the Golden Lantern, 34400 Block (Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6:27 p.m.) A man was seen throwing rocks at people and boats.

DISTURBANCE Del Prado/Street of the Violet Lantern (Thursday, Oct. 6, 5:53 p.m.) Police were called for a man urinating into a dryer.

September

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Amber Lantern/Santa Clara Avenue (Wednesday, Sept. 21, 7:14 p.m.) A couple was seen on the ground having intercourse.

DISTURBANCE Camino Capistrano, 34700 Block (Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:32 p.m.) Police were called for five juveniles throwing fruit and baseballs at passing vehicles. The caller said kids ran to the residence after they threw the items at the caller’s vehicle.

August

INDECENT EXPOSURE Pacific Coast Highway/Ritz-Carlton Drive (Sunday, Aug. 21, 6:28 p.m.) A woman told police while at Salt Creek Beach that a man was only wearing a towel and had exposed himself.

DISTURBANCE Dana Drive, 25000 Block (Wednesday, Aug. 10, 11:40 p.m.) A man was carrying a large bag and throwing rocks and sticks “with force” at passing cars.

DISTURBANCE Dana Point Harbor Drive, 34500 Block (Tuesday, Aug. 9, 8:44 a.m.) A caller told police a man was “creeping” them out. They said he was “abrasive” and asked everyone to play Frisbee with him.

July

INDECENT EXPOSURE Alcazar Drive, 33900 Block (Saturday, July 23, 10:45 a.m.) A caller told police a man was walking naked down the street.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Crown Valley Parkway (Friday, July 15, 6:09 p.m.) Police were called about two juveniles throwing rocks at the trolley as it passed by.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Golden Lantern, 33300 Block (Thursday, July 7, 9:23 p.m.) Police were called about someone who was throwing fruit at passing cars by the school’s baseball field.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Dana Point Harbor Drive, 34500 Block (Monday, July 4, 8:48 p.m.) Police were called for people setting off Chinese lanterns to the right of the lifeguard tower.

June

DISTURBANCE Dana Strand Road, 34300 Block (Wednesday, June 29, 8:51 a.m.) Police were called about a man driving a remote controlled car on the sidewalk and running it into people. The man allegedly was cursing at people who complained.

ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON Street of the Golden Lantern, 33200 Block (Tuesday, June 28, 10:53 a.m.) A man told police his girlfriend punched him in the face the night before. He said she then got into her car and attempted to run him over.

May

CITIZEN ASSIST Street of the Violet Lantern, 34000 Block (Sunday, May 29, 10:03 p.m.) A woman told police a cup of yogurt was thrown on her vehicle.

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS Street of the Golden Lantern, 33300 Block (Thursday, May 26, 11:07 p.m.) Police were called to the location for two or three men that threw eggs at the cars and set off fireworks.

DISTURBANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (Tuesday, May 24, 7:55 a.m.) A caller told police two men were making faces into the windows.

DISTURBANCE Via Sacramento/Camino Capistrano (Friday, May 20, 9:17 p.m.) Police were called after two juveniles were seen throwing toilet paper at a vehicle.

DISTURBANCE Selva Road, 34000 Block (Sunday, May 1, 12:49 a.m.) A patrol check was requested just after midnight for a man who was trying to get a cat out of a palm tree in the road’s center island using a string.

April

DISTURBANCE Camino Capistrano/Via Sacramento (Friday, April 29, 11:26 p.m.) Police were called to check on a report of juveniles “throwing large spit wads” at passing vehicles. Police thought the kids might have moved on to a nearby school, but no contact was made.

INDECENT EXPOSURE Street of the Golden Lantern, 33300 Block (Friday, April 29, 7:07 a.m.) A patrol check was requested on Golden Lantern between CVS and Dana Hills High School for a man dressed in all black, with a yellow towel around him, who was exposing himself between CVS and Dana Hills High School to drivers passing by.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Street of the Golden Lantern, 33200 Block (Monday, April 18, 11:41 p.m.) A cleaning crew got stuck in the elevator.

March

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS Pacific Coast Highway/Street of the Copper Lantern (Sunday, March 13, 1:59 p.m.) A man in his 50s, wearing a yellow shirt and tan shorts, was seen attempting to uproot a tree on city property.

PATROL CHECK Eastwind Drive, 25700 Block (Wednesday, March 9, 1:07 p.m.) A caller phoned police with a trio of complaints. The caller reported an ongoing issue with an RV sticking out of a driveway, a woman running a fitness boot camp out of her home and large truck tires in the middle of the street.

February

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Domingo Avenue/Doheny Park Road (Friday, Feb. 19, 9:44 a.m.) A caller didn’t like a green “creepy looking” van being parked near the playground.

CITIZEN ASSIST Malaga Drive, 33800 Block (Wednesday, Feb. 3, 9:24 a.m.) A caller wanted to make a police report about a neighbor cutting down the caller’s plants.

January

PETTY THEFT REPORT Buccaneer Street, 32900 Block (Tuesday, Jan. 19, 9:31 a.m.) A woman said plants and a rug were stolen from her front porch the previous night.

DISTURBANCE Westborne Drive, 25400 Block (Saturday, Jan. 16, 4:07 p.m.) People were throwing oranges at a house.