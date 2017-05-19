All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Compiled by Kristina Pritchett

Tuesday, May 16

DISTURBANCE Street of the Ruby Lantern, 34100 Block (10:28 p.m.) A caller told police neighbors were being loud and were banging on the walls.

PETTY THEFT La Plaza, 24600 Block (8:31 p.m.) A caller referenced their vehicle.

DISTURBANCE Nottingham Way, 33400 Block (6:54 p.m.) A caller told police a man was attempting to get into the residence.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY Street of the Golden Lantern, 33300 Block (6:08 p.m.) Animal Control was called after four dogs were spotted loose on the field.

PETTY THEFT Del Prado, 24800 Block (1:02 p.m.) Police were called for a “beer run” that occurred a few minutes before the call. The caller said the man left on foot.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE De Leon Drive/Intera Way (11:55 a.m.) A woman told police a man wearing a pest control uniform stood in her driveway for a while. She said she asked him what he was doing and he said he was working at a neighbor’s house. She also said when she asked where his truck was he replied, “I am checking a route for the next few days.”

BURGLARY Via Sacramento, 26300 Block (11:02 a.m.) A caller said their neighbor has been breaking into their house and their UGG boots and iPad were stolen.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Stonehill Drive/Del Obispo Street (7:32 a.m.) Police were called for a driver in a motorhome reportedly driving “really slow.” The caller said there were no side mirrors and the front windshield was covered and had minimal visibility.

Monday, May 15

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Via California, 26300 Block (11:23 p.m.) A caller said the house next door is under construction and they thought the contractor may be living there because they heard a loud clanking noise.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE Via Verde/Dana Bluff West (10:25 p.m.) Police were called for what appeared to be people “lighting something up” inside of the vehicle.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Shore Lantern, 34200 Block (5:04 p.m.) A caller told police they received a box with unknown items inside.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Marina Vista Drive, 33200 Block (4:54 p.m.) A man was seen going door to door and may have been soliciting. The caller said he had a notebook and commented how many vehicles the caller had in the driveway.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Puerto Place, 34600 Block (1:09 p.m.) A woman told police a man asked her to call the police because a pitbull bit him. She said she didn’t see a dog but saw he had a tear in his shorts.

DISTURBANCE Old Golden Lantern, 34400 Block (8:09 a.m.) A man was seen with alcohol in his back pocket and was reportedly yelling at everyone.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Granada Drive (6:27 a.m.) A man was seen masturbating and exposing himself. The man was detained for blocking the sidewalk by laying across it and reportedly had a wetsuit and a purse in his possession but could not “reasonably” account for them.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-UNKNOWN INJURIES Pacific Coast Highway/Selva Road (6:16 a.m.) A driver was involved in an accident with trees. The fire department was called after the vehicle was seen in an embankment.

DISTURBANCE Stonehill Drive/Del Obispo Street (12:43 a.m.) Police were called for people being loud.

Sunday, May 14

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Palisades Drive (10:36 p.m.) A man was seen fishing for sharks.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Stonehill Drive/Del Obispo Street (6:58 a.m.) A large rock was seen in the road.

DISTURBANCE Quail Run, 25560 Block (1:03 a.m.) People were heard yelling at each other in the park.

Saturday, May 13

DISTURBANCE-MECHANICAL Robles Drive, 33800 Block (7:52 p.m.) Police were called about a loud skill saw.

RECKLESS DRIVING Pacific Coast Highway/Street of the Golden Lantern (6:49 p.m.) A driver was seen yelling at a motorcyclists through their loud speaker.

DISTURBANCE Stonehill Drive/Ocean Hill Drive (4:11 p.m.) A man on a bike was seen riding in the traffic lanes and possibly didn’t have pants on.

PETTY THEFT Street of the Golden Lantern, 32500 Block (3:08 p.m.) A woman reportedly took off with three bags of groceries without paying.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Street of the Violet Lantern, 34000 Block (12:56 p.m.) A man was seen walking back and forth with a vacuum.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-UNKNOWN INJURIES Crown Valley Parkway/Camino Del Avion (12:03 p.m.) Two vehicles were involved in an accident and the fire department was called.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Quail Run, 25600 Block (8:29 a.m.) A man riding on a bike was reportedly looking into vehicles.

DISTURBANCE Del Obispo Street/Pacific Coast Highway (8:07 a.m.) Two men were reportedly taking showers in the bathroom while two others were near the outfield talking to children.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Pacific Coast Highway/Niguel Road (7:19 a.m.) A bucket was seen in the traffic lane.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway, 34100 Block (2:04 a.m.) Police were called for people reportedly “smoking something” on the side of the building.

Friday, May 12

DISTURBANCE Selva Road/Pacific Coast Highway (10:35 p.m.) A caller told police a party bus pulled up and a group of kids were seen drinking. The caller said they looked like they were going to fight with a driver in another vehicle who was seen doing donuts.

SHOTS HEARD-NO SUSPECT INFORMATION Lapis Avenue, 0 Block (9:41 p.m.) A caller told police they heard a gunshot.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Dana Point Harbor Drive/Street of the Golden Lantern (6:24 p.m.) Two men were seen drinking and urinating in public.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE Pacific Coast Highway/Dana Point Harbor Drive (4:05 p.m.) A man was seen walking back and forth through traffic.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-UNKNOWN INJURIES Pacific Coast Highway/Street of the Crystal Lantern (3:45 p.m.) A vehicle was involved in an accident with a tree. The fire department was called.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY Chula Vista Avenue, 34000 Block (2:24 p.m.) A caller said loud music was heard behind the school.

PETTY THEFT Del Prado, 24800 Block (8:22 a.m.) A customer told the store manager someone stole unknown items, the manager declined to file a report.

TRAFFIC HAZARD Sepulveda Avenue/Camino Capistrano (7:22 a.m.) A car was seen parked too close to the intersection and was part way into the street.