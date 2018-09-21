Sheckler Foundation Raises $380K for Children in Need

Professional athletes, celebrities and more than 400 supporters came together in support of pro skateboarder Ryan Sheckler’s Gala and 11th Annual Golf Tournament on Sept. 9 and 10 at Monarch Beach Resort and Golf Links in Dana Point. Golfers included professional athletes like NBA All-Star Klay Thompson, Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed and actor Cris Judd along with members of Linkin Park, Green Day, Of Mice and Men, and Avenged Sevenfold. A total of $380,000 was raised to benefit the Sheckler Foundation’s “Be the Change” initiative.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

