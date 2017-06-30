Share Your Fourth of July Photos with the Dana Point Times

All day long, there will be various activities across Dana Point to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Dana Point Times wants to feature you in our Fourth of July gallery.

Whether you’re starting the day in the Harbor and ending the night with the annual fireworks show, we want to see your photos.

Tag the Dana Point Times in all of your Independence Day photos and videos on Instagram, Twitter and on Facebook. Use the hashtags #DPTimes and #Dana Point.

For those who don’t use social media, you can email your photos to kpritchett@picketfencemedia.com.