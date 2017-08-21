Sewage Spills Closes Dana Point Beach, Official Say

Dana Point Times

Orange County Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health division announced a beach closure in Dana Point due to a sewage spill.

According to a press release, the ocean water area on the north side of the west basin in the Harbor at Baby Beach, Youth Dock, Guest Dock, and “A” through “C” docks are closed.

“The spill of approximately 900 gallons was caused by blockage in a sewer line operated by South Coast Water District,” the press release said.

The affected ocean water area will remain closed to ocean water-contact sports for a minimum of three days and not until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards.

For information regarding Ocean County ocean, bay or harbor postings and closures, call 714.433.6400 or visit www.ocbeachinfo.com.

