Second Holiday Concert for Dana Point Symphony

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Dana Point Symphony will hold its second annual holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 14 at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. The symphony will be performing seasonal favorites with Dean Anderson conducting.

The symphony will perform alongside the Laguna Niguel Presbyterian Church Choir, with Binh Vu directing.

Concert tickets are $25 general admission and $20 for students, seniors and members of the military. For more information or to purchase your ticket, visit www.danapointsymphony.com. The concert will be held at 33866 Calle Primavera, Dana Point.

The Dana Point Symphony’s next event will be Beethoven’s Firsts on Feb. 8, 2019, featuring Wan-Chin Chang on the piano.