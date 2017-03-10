Search for New Dana Point City Manager Continues

By Kristina Pritchett



The search for a new Dana Point city manager is in the works, according to city staff.

During the Council meeting on Tuesday night, March 7, acting city manager Mike Killebrew gave an update on search for a person to fill the position. Council decided to hire Bob Murray & Associates to conduct an executive search to find qualified candidates.

Killebrew told staff the recruiting firm has placed ads in different publications as well as printed and distributed a brochure.

The contract for the firm, which was approved by Council, is not to exceed $24,900. Council had in-person interviews in December with the firm and specified what they are seeking in a city manager. The closing date for the receipt of resume is Friday, March 17. Mayor Debra Lewis expressed concerns about not having enough time for applicants but Council did not vote to extend the period.

On Nov. 1, former City Manager Doug Chotkevys officially retired in lieu of termination after working for the city for more than a decade. His retirement came a month after the city hired Deputy City Manager Mark Denny, formerly the chief operating officer for Orange County.

The consulting firm will use criteria from the Council to screen resumes and conduct preliminary interviews of candidates, before finalists interview with Council. Killebrew said the Council could potentially interview candidates around April 17, but it wouldn’t occur sooner.

Killebrew said the projected date for a newly appointed city manager is to be determined.