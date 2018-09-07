Under the Sea: On the Beach- Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club to host 9th Annual Lobster Fest on Sept. 8

By Daniel Ritz

What better way to celebrate rich friendships, civic service and children’s charity than a no-holds barred smorgasbord on the beach.

This Saturday, Sept. 8, the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club will host their ninth annual Lobster Fest at Doheny State Beach.

Karl Linhardt has been in the club for five years and is currently the club’s president. He believes that although many rotaries celebrate with Lobsterfest, the Dana Point gathering is one of a kind.

“We are lucky to have San Pedro Fish Market come to our event and boil the lobsters live on site,” Linhardt shared. “We’ve had people come from all over the country specifically for this event. A lot of people are friends and neighbors of our rotary club’s members, but we have open arms to anyone that wants to come by.”

The event is the Rotary Club’s primary fundraiser, the funds from which will be used in a variety of children’s charities including Ocean Institute programming, the Doheny State Beach Interpretative Association and the Dana Point 5th Regiment Marine Support Group.

In addition to fresh lobster, volunteers from the Dana Point Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Dana Point #9934 will be present grilling and making tri-tip.

In addition to ticket sales, which are available for pre-sale and at the door and range from $75-$150, funds are raised through on-site casino activities.

For entertainment, Beach Buzzard and Jaw will be playing live music throughout the night.

Lindhardt wanted to remind all interested in attending that Lobster Fest is a fun night for adults to get together and enjoy good company, good food and good music. He encouraged everyone to drink responsibly and utilize driver services when appropriate.

While “service above self” is the club’s operating mantra, the club says every action they take is driven by guiding principles they call the four-way test. These tests include: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned?, Will it build good will and better friendships? And will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Want to learn more? The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club meets each Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the LAGUNA CLIFFS MARRIOTT RESORT & SPA located at 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point.