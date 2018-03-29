Scoreboard: Taylor Backstops Santa Margarita to USA Hockey National Championship

Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

Taylor Backstops Santa Margarita to USA Hockey National Championship

Dana Point resident and Santa Margarita goaltender Fred Taylor III and the Santa Margarita Catholic High School hockey team won the USA Hockey High School Division 1 national championship in dramatic fashion on March 26 in Plymouth, Minnesota.

The Eagles tied the game against Regis Jesuit of Colorado with two seconds remaining to force overtime. Santa Margarita took the title with an overtime game-winning goal from Leevi Selanne, son of Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne.

It was Santa Margarita’s second national title with the first coming in 2013. The Eagles were national runner-ups last season and in 2015.

Taylor was the starting netminder for the Eagles in the tournament. He earned the win in all six games, allowed nine goals and made 12 saves in the championship game.

Taylor is also the starter between the pipes for Santa Margarita’s Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League Division 1 team. Taylor went 15-0-0 with a 1.22 goals against average and two shutouts in 15 ADHSHL games.

Santa Margarita went undefeated through the entire season to win the ADHSHL Division 1 title and claim their second consecutive state championship.