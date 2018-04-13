By Zach Cavanagh

Dana Wharf Halibut Derby, Fish-Off Winners Crowned

The Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching halibut derby came to an end last week, and the winner put his name on the leaderboard early.

David Sluder and his 36.9-pound catch from January stood the test of the competition to take first place and the $1,500 prize. Only two other anglers caught a halibut of over 30 pounds with Chuck Cardona’s 32.5-pound fish in second place and Cher Owens’ 32.5-pounder in third place.

Other prize placers were Greg Harrington with a 25.1-pound halibut in fourth place and Carlos De Los Santos in fifth place with a 19.3-pound halibut.

The top 25 anglers in the derby were entered into a free fish-off halibut drift trip on Sunday, April 8. Lennie Green was named the fish-off winner with a 10.4-pound catch for the $500 prize.