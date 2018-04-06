Scoreboard: Dakota Raabe, Michigan Hockey Advance to Frozen Four

By Zach Cavanagh

Dakota Raabe, Michigan Hockey Advance to Frozen Four

University of Michigan freshman Dakota Raabe and the Wolverines hockey team advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four after defeating Boston University in the Northeast Regional Final, 6-3, on March 25.

Michigan took on No. 2 Notre Dame at the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota on Thursday, April 5. Results were not available at press time. The Michigan-Notre Dame winner will play the winner of No. 4 Ohio State University and the University of Minnesota Duluth for the NCAA Division 1 national championship on Saturday, April 7.

The Frozen Four is the final two rounds of the NCAA Division 1 mens ice hockey tournament.

Raabe, a Capistrano Beach native, scored four goals and added two assists in his first season at Michigan. Raabe played in 32 games and earned a +5 rating.

Raabe played for the Los Angeles Jr. Kings U-16 team locally before joining the Junior A hockey circuit with the Wenatchee Wild in Washington. He played three seasons with the Wild—one in the North American Hockey League and two in the British Columbia Hockey League.

Raabe scored 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) in 58 games in the 2016-17 season with Wenatchee before enrolling at Michigan.