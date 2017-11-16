By Allison Jarrell

The Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees is set to consider a revamp of the district’s dress code at its Wednesday, Dec. 6 meeting.

Trustees decided earlier this year to consider updating the dress code when complaints arose at some schools about clothing worn by female students. A group of impassioned mothers from Rancho Santa Margarita spoke out at a CUSD meeting last month voicing concern that their daughters were receiving dress code violations from teachers for wearing tank tops and shorts during exceptionally hot weather.

Trustees discussed changes to the dress code at their Nov. 8 meeting, but couldn’t come to a consensus on how specific to make the new policy. With Trustee Jim Reardon absent, the rest of the board was split between wanting a generic code versus writing specific guidelines about clothing like tank tops, crop tops and short shots.

Superintendent Kirsten Vital recommended the board wait for all trustees to be present at the Dec. 6 meeting to vote on the new dress code policy. Vital said staff will come to that meeting with two options—a specific policy and a generic policy—for consideration.