Scene in Dana Point: Third Annual Dana Point Trolley Hop

On Friday, June 9, the Dana Point trolleys were filled with residents participating in the third annual Dana Point Trolley Hop. More than a dozen city restaurants participated in this year’s event. For more information, visit www.danapointlda.com.

