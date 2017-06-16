Scene in Dana Point: Third Annual Dana Point Trolley Hop

Photo Gallery
IMG_2488
Enzo and Jill Scognamiglio, owners of Brio and Subway in Dana Point, pose at Craft House during the third annual Dana Point Trolley Hop, on Friday, June 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_2490
(At left) Cindy Monroe, owner of Luxe Restaurant & Martini Bar, and Jill Scognamiglio, owner of Subway in Dana Point, pose at Craft House during the third annual Dana Point Trolley Hop, on Friday, June 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_2495
The Libre family, owners of Libre Tequila, pose for a photo at Craft House during the third annual Dana Point Trolley Hop, on Friday, June 9. The family’s business was the tequila sponsor of the event. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_2499
One of the trolley signs in the Lantern District. The route for 2017 includes six new stops. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_2508
A Dana Point trolley was spotted in Capistrano Beach by a Dana Point Times reader, Jester Kelly. The photo was shared on Facebook. Photo: Courtesy of Jester Kelly
IMG_2544
A group of trolley riders pose for a photo at Sunsets in Capistrano Beach during the third annual Dana Point Trolley Hop on Friday, June 9. Photo: Courtesy of Cindy Monroe
IMG_2545
Riders on the trolley held up their mugs during the third annual Dana Point Trolley Hop on Friday, June 9. Photo: Courtesy of Cindy Monroe
On Friday, June 9, the Dana Point trolleys were filled with residents participating in the third annual Dana Point Trolley Hop. More than a dozen city restaurants participated in this year’s event. For more information, visit www.danapointlda.com.
comments (0)