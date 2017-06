Laguna Niguel Mayor Pro-Tem Fred Minager, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s Chief of Staff Paul Walters and Dana Point Arts & Cultural Commissioner Anthony Small were Dana Hills High School principals for the day. They were able to watch a performance by students, get a tour of the campus and had lunch with other “principals” and staff at the Capistrano Unified School District office.

