On Wednesday, July 19, members of the City Council and the city dedicated a plaque to the Lantern Village Association for their 25th anniversary.

The Association was formed in 1991 as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization with a mission to beautify the Lantern Village neighborhood.

In April, the City Council recognized the Association.

The plaque is in La Plaza Park and recognizes the founders of the Association and work they have done.