Sand Dollar Guild Battle of the Bands on Sept. 29

The Ocean Institute will be the site of a “Battle of the Bands” blues and soul sound on September 29, 2018 from 5-9 p.m to raise money for their Distance Learning Program for disabled children.

Hosted by the Sand Dollar Guild, a fundraising arm of the Ocean Institute, two blues bands will take to the stage. Brian Young and the Blues Band will join the Blues Racket Band for an evening of sound amid the ocean setting at the Institute.

A silent auction will offer additional ways to donate. An Opportunity Drawing Raffle includes a two-night stay for four people in a two bedroom cottage suite and dinner for four at the Harvest Restaurant, donated by the Ranch at Laguna Beach. In addition, local restaurants will be serving up their most popular dishes. A cash bar will be available with the best beer, wine and spirits that the area has to offer along with delicious offerings by Jimmy’s Favorite American Tavern, Macaroni Grill, Parallel Pizza, Roux, Sharkey’s, South of Nick’s.

Battle of the Band tickets may be purchased on www.SandDollarGuild.org/tickets. Tickets are $55.00 per person. If you prefer to pay by check, please mail it to Jeannie Sticher at 33892 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA. 92629. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive in Dana Point. www.ocean-institute.org.