By Allison Jarrell



After seeing the first presentation of a design for San Juan Capistrano’s future skate park—which will be located at the city’s sports park—the Parks, Recreation, Senior and Youth Services Commission agreed at its Feb. 16 meeting to move the design forward to the City Council for approval.

Skate park consultant Aaron Spohn of Spohn Ranch was hired to do the design work last July. Over the summer, he held community workshops and worked with local organizations and skaters to incorporate their input into a design.

At last week’s commission meeting, Spohn presented renderings of potential skate park features, including an archway and an image of a swallow on one of the ramps. Commissioners commended Spohn for paying homage to local architecture, culture and even infamous skate bowls that once existed in town.

The skate park design is tentatively scheduled for Council review at the March 7 meeting. If the design receives approval, Spohn said renderings and in-kind donation lists can be provided to local groups so they can begin actively fundraising.