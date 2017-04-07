By Allison Jarrell

The San Juan Capistrano City Council voted unanimously in closed session on April 4 to negotiate the sale of the Lower Rosan Ranch—a 15-acre property off of Stonehill Drive—to Ganahl Lumber Company.

The family-owned lumber company currently has nine facilities in Southern California, including a store in Capistrano Beach at 34162 Doheny Park Road.

When the state “dissolved” redevelopment agencies back in 2012, the city of San Juan Capistrano, like other agencies, was required to develop a plan to sell any agency-owned property. For San Juan, this meant selling the Lower Rosan Ranch, which is currently utilized by nearby auto dealers as off-site car storage.

The city called for bids on the property last fall and began reviewing 13 bids in January. The Council held a community workshop on March 29 to receive public input on five of the development proposals for Lower Rosan.

Ganahl Lumber’s proposal includes the Ganahl facility, a quick-serve restaurant, self-storage and car storage for neighboring auto dealers. The Ganahl store will sell lumber, building materials and hardware primarily to contractors and other professionals.

The city will receive about 10 percent of the net proceeds of the sale, which will go to the general fund, according to city staff. In addition, Ganahl representatives project the facility will provide the city with approximately $480,000 in sales tax revenue and 88 new jobs.

San Juan Capistrano Mayor Kerry Ferguson said the Council’s decision is a “great win for the city.”

“I’m excited that this property will finally be developed in a really good way that will benefit the city and will be helpful to our auto dealers, and by a company that has been in the neighborhood for many years,” Ferguson said.

Ganahl President Peter Ganahl said the company will close its Capo Beach location and move operations to the Stonehill Drive property.