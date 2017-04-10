Kerry Ferguson, mayor of San Juan Capistrano, and Melody Carruth, mayor pro-tem of Laguna Hills, will be discussing the importance of female leadership during the Capistrano Valley Republican Women’s event on April 19.

The group will meet at Marbella Country Club at 9 a.m. The event is $25 per person and includes a buffet breakfast. For reservations, call Stacy Reynolds at 714.267.5750 or email stacyreynolds@gmail.com. The country club is located at 30800 Golf Club Dr., San Juan Capistrano.