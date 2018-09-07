San Juan Creek Levee Improvement Project: Re-Opening of San Juan Creek Trail

Compiled by Staff

The San Juan Creek Trail and bikeway along the west side of the San Juan Creek flood control channel is expected to re-open soon, as construction crews will be finishing the improvements to the levee on the west side. This will mark the completion of construction along the west side, while crews will continue performing levee improvements along the east side of the San Juan Creek flood control channel. The anticipated completion of the overall project is unavailable until the remaining east side levee improvements finish between Stonehill Drive and Camino Capistrano. Current project work days are Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.