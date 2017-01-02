By Kristina Pritchett

A 27-year-old San Juan Capistrano man was identified as the driver who died after he crashed his car on Pacific Coast Highway early Sunday morning.

Diego Escamilla Lopez was driving at a “high speed,” police said, when he crashed his vehicle along PCH and Dohney Park Plaza, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Coroner Department.

Police said Lopez was driving in rainy conditions around 2:30 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, struck a pole, was ejected from his car and run over by an oncoming motorist.

Lt. Mark Stichter with the Sheriff’s Department said investigators spent several hours on the scene and there is no cause of the accident. He added the investigation is on-going and it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Police said the other motorist who struck the ejected man was not cited in the incident. Police also said the speed of the driver hasn’t been determined.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 949.770.6011.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it is available.

Eric Heinz contributed to this report.