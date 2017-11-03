EYE ON DP, News Bites

Sailors Share Their Transpac Race on Nov. 7  

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m., the Women’s Sailing Association-Orange County (WSA-OC) will hold their monthly meeting at Aventura Sailing Association in Dana Point Harbor.

WSA-OC members who participated in the 2017 Transpac Race, the bi-annual regatta from Long Beach to Diamond Head, Hawaii, will share their experiences. Stephen Ashley, Bill McNamara and Charles Buckner will share stories from their 2,000-mile journey across the Pacific including boat prep, crew selection, teamwork, race strategy, women participants on the water, behind the scenes and more. WSA-OC is a co-ed group dedicated to supporting women sailors throughout the Orange County area through land-based educational programs and on-the-water activities.

The group’s mission includes a focus on serving the community through sailing-related activities. Meetings and events are typically held in Dana Point, Newport Beach and Long Beach. For more information on WSA-OC, visit www.wsaoc.org or email info@wsaoc.org

