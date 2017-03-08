Sabroso Festival Makes its Way to Doheny State Beach

By Kristina Pritchett

The Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco and Music Festival will be taking over Doheny State Beach next month.

The festival will bring live music, lucha libre style wrestling, games, contests, craft beer tastings and gourmet tacos on April 8.

The music lineup, headlined by Orange County-based The Offspring, includes Sum 41, Rival Sons, Lit, Unwritten Law and a heavy-metal mariachi band, Metalachi.

Guests will be able to purchase $3 gourmet tacos from top local chefs and restaurants. The taco chefs will compete in the Sabroso People’s Choice Awards, and a top taco will be selected by attendees via text-to-vote. “Best of Show” will be awarded by a panel of food judges.

Chefs and restaurants participating at the festival include Chef Jimmy Martinez from Pour Vida, Chef Cody Stors from Salt and Ash, Chef Rashad Moumneh from Falasophy, Luis Flores of Meat Up BBQ, Chef Hop Phan from Dos Chinos, and more.

Craft breweries that will be in attendance include Bottle Logic, Bootleggers, Riip Beer Company, Pizza Port, TAPS Fish House and Brewery, Stereo Brewing, Fall Brewing, Barley Forge, Ritual Brewing, Modern Times, Artifex Brewing and more.

In addition to music, guests can watch lucha libre style wrestlers like Red Spider, La Golosa, Lady Lee and Mariachi Loco.

The event runs from 1-9 p.m. with VIP entry beginning at noon.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Doheny State Beach Interpretive Association, a non-profit dedicated to the protection of the park’s beaches, facilities and the marine refuge.

Tickets can be purchased at www.sabrosotacofest.com and include complimentary beer tasting and access to the music stage. General admission tickets start at $60, with day-of festival tickets, if available, available for $75 per person.

VIP tickets vary in price and can be found online.

Parking will be limited; attendees are encouraged to carpool and rideshare. Shuttle information is available online.