Sabroso Festival to Hold Gringo Bandito Chronic Tacos Challenge

The Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival may be hitting the sands at Doheny Village next month, but so will the Gringo Bandito Chronic Taco Challenge.

The Challenge will run with the Festival on April 8, and is a taco eating contest where 10 professional eaters from around the world will compete for cash prizes and the title of Gringo Bandito Chronic Tacos Eating Champion.

Among the competitors are Jesse Pynnonen, Molly Schuyller, Naader Reda, Kevin Ross, Erik Lampkin, Dave Brunelli and more.

An amateur competition will be open to eight contestants.

General Admission tickets start at $60 and VIP Lounge and Early Entry Tickets are $99.

For more information, visit www.sabrosotacofest.com.