Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival Announces Return to Doheny April 7

By Daniel Ritz

The Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival powered by Gringo Bandito has announced it will return to Doheny State Beach on April 7.

Now in its fifth consecutive year at Doheny, for 2018, Sabroso has added additional dates across the U.S. including Sacramento, Denver, Albuquerque, Tucson, Auburn and Portland.

This annual taco and craft beer celebration features a musical lineup headlined by Orange County’s The Offspring, Pennywise and many more.

The region’s top chefs and restaurants will serve tacos in a competition for the coveted “Best of Show” given by a panel of highly-acclaimed and pre-selected food judges.

Lead singer of The Offspring and founder of event sponsor hot sauce Gringo Bandito Dexter Holland said in a press release, “Tacos and craft beer are two of The Offspring’s favorite things! We’re excited to be bringing Sabroso to new cities in 2018.”

“Sabroso offers craft beer from some of the top-awarded breweries in the nation and pairs them with some of the tastiest tacos. It’s truly an experience unlike anything seen before,” Sabroso co-producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha productions said. “The festival will offer everything from savory carne asada and carnitas to delicious fresh fish tacos, and of course, craft beer favorites like IPA’s, pale ales, stouts, lagers and more.”

Tickets go on sale for Sabroso on Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. The full music lineup can be seen on www.sabrosotacofest.com/