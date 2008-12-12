Rough Waters

Vol. 1, Issue 45, December 12-18, 2008

By Jonathan Volzke

Dana Point Times

Dana Point Harbor boat brokers weather stormy economy

Michelle Anderegg was only weeks old when she began living on a boat, a 30-footer off the coast of the Bahamas. She grew up diving for conch in water so clear you could see forever.

Her husband, Zachary, spent time on the sea during two Marine Corps tours. After his service, he and Michelle crewed aboard yachts in Newport, R.I., and delivered a 56-foot yacht to the U.S. Virgin Islands before crewing aboard charter boats in the Caribbean.

It was only natural that they buy Dreamcatcher Yachts in Dana Point when the opportunity arose in 2002. At first business was good. “The years 2005 and 2006 were great,” Michelle Anderegg said. “Even 2007 wasn’t bad…but 2008 has been horrible.”

So horrible the Andereggs are selling their business. Two of the three boats in their inventory have sat unsold for more than a year—those are costs they’ve had to carry month after month after month.

“It’s the economy, absolutely it’s because of the economy,” she said. “The phones aren’t ringing. We’re not getting any Internet inquires. And with the few and far between you do get, they want 80 percent off. They don’t want to pay anything for it.”

Other merchants in Dana Point Harbor agreed business has slowed. It’s especially hard on new-boat brokers, who often have to carry their inventory and costs. Used-boat brokers have an easier time, acting as middlemen between those who want to sell their yacht and those who want to buy one.

But the issues that have crippled the economy on shore also created rough seas in the yacht business: a foundering economy, a spike in fuel prices during the summer and a suffocating credit crunch.

Evidence is easy to find in the harbor, which is home to 2,500 slips. Boat dealers and brokers have offices facing the docks, displaying yachts for sale in the slips near shore.

Dreamcatcher’s yachts have signs advertising “inventory reduction.” One has a banner proclaiming “Boats Must Sell … Make an Offer.” Dreamcatcher has a 50-foot Jefferson that originally sold for $750,000. The yacht has a full sized bathtub, a washer and dryer, a full sized refrigerator, three flat-screen televisions and a full audio system. The price now: $569,000.

But you can see signs off the water, too, in the glass display cases on the walls beneath sales offices. On the Dana Island Yachts’ board, a 28-foot Black Watch was listed at $164,000. That price is crossed out in red ink, with $129,000 written in its place. Another, a 42-footer listed at $350,000 in October, is marked down to $275,000. Still a third, a 37-foot Sea Ray, is down to $99,000 from $104,000.

But Mike O’Connor, who has been on the water since 1964 when he sailed small keelboats off the waters of Cape Cod, says his business as a broker at Mariner’s Yacht and Ship Brokerage has been holding steady. The economy has put a damper on things, “but not as drastic as you’re seeing in car sales or real estate.”

His business has 80 boats listed now, all used. The prices range between $100,000 and $200,000. The economy, he said, has pushed lower-end buyers out of the market—those who make $80,000 a year who would buy a boat and than have to spend $7,000 to $10,000 in annual slip fees, maintenance and insurance.

That seems to mirror the new boat industry, too, which saw Olympic Boat Centers—which sold Bayliner, an entry-level boat—declare bankruptcy. The Newport Beach sales center closed in September.

O’Connor said the brokerage business is still moving boats—you just have to work. “Things are moving, as far as we’re concerned,” he said. “It’s kind of strange in the yacht broker business—you can do as much or as little as you’d like in the business. If you want, you can hang out in shorts and flowered shirts and walk the docks saying hello to people all day, or you can pound the pavement and look for listings, return phone calls and e-mails.”

He said sales are off a bit, but as of September, Mariner’s Yacht and Ship Brokerage had equaled its business in all of 2007—its first year. “That was $3.5 million worth of boats,” O’Connor said. “We’re selling 40 to 50 boats a year.”

Greg Glogow at Suncountry Marine agreed: “No question, 2008 was a bad year.” But he also countered it just meant businesses had to work harder and smarter. On Wednesday, he was getting ready for a sea trial to seal the sale of a $400,000 yacht.

“Things aren’t great, but if you can knock them down one at a time, you’ll be OK,” Glogow said.

Suncountry sells higher end boats, fast and sleek sportfishers such as Chaparral and Luhrs. The economy has taken out the lower-end buyer, he said. “We lost our home-equity buyers, our middle-class buyers who were making $50,000 to $60,000 a year. That guy is gone,” Glogow said. “But we’re still seeing our upper end client, our $150,000-a-year-plus guys.”

Those who do come to the table come with cash, said Glogow, general manager of Suncountry’s Dana Point operation. They want deals, and Glogow responded. “We were against the wall; we had to do what we had to do.”

He also increased the visibility of his product, putting boats for sale at the Dana Marine Center on Coast Highway and at a San Juan Capistrano auto dealership facing the San Diego Freeway. Suncountry is putting boats outside of malls and at the Orange County Marketplace.

www.dreamcatcheryachts.com

www.marinersyachts.com

www.suncountrymarine.com

Credit is loosening—although the minimum FICO score has climbed from 700 to 750 to qualify for a loan—and Glogow believes when consumer confidence returns, buyers will return.

“We’re going to ride it out,” he said. “We’ve made the necessary cuts—we cut back on staff 25 to 30 percent—and we’re going to ride it out.”

But as the Andereggs finalize the sale of Dreamcatcher Yacht, this ride is over. Their Laguna Niguel home is on the market, too, and they plan to move to Utah—far from the sea—to start over.